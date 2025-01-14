Sonos' chief product officer is also leaving the company

Sonos is continuing to clean house as the company recovers from the hits it took following a disastrous mobile app redesign last year. Just a day after CEO Patrick Spence departed the company, chief product officer Maxime Bouvat-Merlin is also leaving. He will act as an advisor to interim CEO Tom Conrad during the leadership transition before fully exiting Sonos.

According to The Verge, Conrad informed Sonos employees about the latest leadership change in a company-wide email today. The CPO role is being made redundant, with Sonos' product team reporting directly to Conrad for the time being.

A day after Bouvat-Merlin was let go, The Verge reported that chief commercial officer Deirdre Findlay was also leaving the company. However, an internal email from Conrad clarified that Findlay has no timeline yet for her departure and her reasons for leaving Sonos are not related to the recent leadership changes.

Sonos has been in a tailspin since releasing a mobile app update in May that contained many bugs and was missing key features. The company's financial results took a dive, and it laid off about 100 employees in August. Sonos has made several efforts to keep customers aware of its plans to recover from the app launch, and the decision to replace top leadership seems like the latest move to win back public trust in the business.

Update, January 15 2025, 4:50PM ET: This story was updated to include details of Sonos' chief commercial officer also leaving the company.