Black Friday Samsung deals include the Music Frame Speaker for $150 off

If you need a second Samsung Music Frame to complete a stereo pair, this Black Friday sale is the way to do it.

Black Friday may still be a week and a half away, but if you were hoping to score a deal on Samsung’s Music Frame, there’s no need to wait until Thanksgiving. Ahead of next week, both Amazon and Samsung are selling the speaker for under $250. At $150 off its regular price, that’s an all-time low for the Music Frame, which will usually set you back $400. Considering Samsung only released the device earlier this year, this is a great opportunity to pick up one (or even two) for your home theater.

For the uninitiated, think of the Music Frame as the speaker equivalent to Samsung’s popular Frame TV. Like its television counterpart, the Music Frame doubles as a piece of home decor. While it doesn't have a display that will automatically cycle through digital artwork, you can manually insert prints and photos. Moreover, while pairing two Music Frames with a Frame TV is possible, it’s not limited to home theater use. The Music Frame works just fine as a standalone Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker. You can even use it as a smart home hub. It’s possible to mount the Music Frame on a wall or on a table, thanks to the included stand.

As for sound quality, Engadget senior reporter and resident audio geek Billy Steele was surprised by how good the Music Frame sounded when he got to demo it at CES earlier this year. “I was shocked by how robust and clear the overall sound quality is coming from the speaker,” he wrote at the time. “Highs and mids are adequately represented with great detail, while the bass is more restrained.“ If you’re curious, the Music Frame features two rear-facing woofers complemented by a set of two tweeters and two mid-range drivers, all four of which fire from the front of the speaker. It also offers Dolby Atmos support, and Samsung has included its SpaceFit tech, which assists with room calibration.

All told, the Music Frame is a great option for those looking for a speaker that will disappear into their home decor, but its high price can make it unappealing. At $150 off, however, it’s much easier to recommend, even if you’re on a budget.

