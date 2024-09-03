Klipsch's latest soundbar is the first to come with Dirac Live room calibration

Soundbars may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Klipsch, but the company has a lot of experience with the living room devices. The company already has two models in its Flexus Core lineup and now it's adding a third, flagship-level option to its stable. The Flexus Core 300 is a 5.1.2-channel soundbar that will offer more immersive sound than the 3.1.2-channel Flexus Core 200 and 2.1-channel Flexus Core 100. It will also be the company's most expensive soundbar in the current group at $999.

Klipsch says the Flexus Core 300 will be the first soundbar that's equipped with Dirac Live room calibration tech. Dirac is an audio company based in Sweden with years of experience in room correction and headphone calibration. It even teamed up with Dolby for more immersive in-car audio systems. In the case of this soundbar, Dirac Live uses an included microphone to adjust "the magnitude and phase" of the speaker to any room in order to to provide "more transparent, balanced sound" with "tighter bass, improved staging and enhanced clarity." Klipsch also provides the Dirac Live license at no extra cost, which isn't always the case with compatible products, according to the the company.

“Our collaboration with Klipsch on their all-new Flexus Core 300 sound bar proves that cutting-edge room correction technology is no longer just for the high-end AVR market — it’s now also for the mainstream consumer audio market,” Dirac’s Vice President of Home and Pro Audio Fredric Tapper said in a press release.

Klipsch

Inside, 12 speakers power Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, including four 2.25-inch front-firing drivers alongside two 2.25-inch up-firing and two 2.25-inch side-firing units. There are also four 4-inch subwoofers for the low-end tone and a dedicated center channel with Klipsch's horn-loaded tweeter tech for clear dialogue across different volumes. Like the Flexus Core 100 and 200, the 300 is powered by Onkyo electronics as both it and Klipsch (among other brands) are owned by VOXX International.

Around back, there's an HDMI 2.1 output with 8K passthrough as well as an HDMI eARC input. An RCA jack can be used to connect a subwoofer, and both Blueooth 5.3 and WiFi connectivity are here. Standard soundbar audio features like Dialog Boost and Night Mode are on the spec sheet as well, as is compatibility with the Klipsch Connect Plus app for customization and various settings.

The Flexus Core 300 will be available this winter for $999. Klipsch will also offer a new set of surround speakers for $399 and a new 12-inch subwoofer for $499, but nothing extra comes with the soundbar unless you add them on.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.