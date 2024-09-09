Miniroll is the smallest Ultimate Ears speaker, but it packs big sound

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If the compact Wonderboom is just too big for you, Ultimate Ears' latest speaker will supplant that model as the smallest entry in the company's current lineup. The Miniroll is, as the name suggests, a diminutive version of the company's flat, circular Roll design. This new Bluetooth option weighs less than a pound and can tuck into tight pockets. Or, as UE was keen to show off in the marketing materials, the speaker can attach to nearly anything thanks to a built-in, flexible strap.

Once again, Ultimate Ears retained the prominent volume buttons as a key design element. Power and play/pause buttons are on the left side, with that latter control also assisting with track skipping and activating PartyUp mode (with Auracast) for syncing with other UE speakers. Along the bottom edge, there's a USB-C port for charging. Even though that component is fully exposed, the speaker is IP67 rated dust and waterproof, plus it's able to withstand drops of nearly four feet (1.2 meters).

Ultimate Ears

Don't let the smaller size fool you, the Miniroll still packs a punch. The speaker can manage up to 85.5dB of volume, which is impressive for a unit of this stature. That big sound is powered by one 45.6mm active driver and one 37.75mm x 65mm passive radiator.

Ultimate Ears promises up to 12 hours of battery life on a charge, plenty of juice for an all-day party on the go. There's a sustainability element here, too. The fabric made of 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester and the speaker contains at least 40 percent post-consumer recycled plastic parts.

The Miniroll is available now for $80 (€80/£70) in black, blue, grey and pink color options. At this price, the speaker is the most affordable in the current UE range — in addition to being the smallest.