The Samsung Music Frame speaker is $150 off ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday may still be weeks away, but if you were hoping to score a deal on Samsung’s Music Frame, there’s no need to wait until Thanksgiving. Both Amazon and Samsung are currently selling the speaker for under $250. At $150 off its regular price, that’s an all-time low for the Music Frame, which will usually set you back $400. Considering Samsung only released the device earlier this year, this is a great opportunity to pick up one (or even two) for your home theater.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Music Frame, think of it as the speaker equivalent to Samsung’s popular Frame TV. Like its television counterpart, the Music Frame doubles as a piece of home decor. And while there’s no display that will automatically cycle through digital artwork, you can manually insert prints and photos. Moreover, while it’s certainly possible to pair two Music Frames with a Frame TV, it’s not limited to home theater use. The Music Frame works just fine as a standalone Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker. You can even use it as a smart home hub. It’s possible to mount the Music Frame on a wall or on a table, with the help of a built-in stand, if you prefer.

As for sound quality, Engadget senior reporter and resident audio geek Billy Steele was surprised by how good the Music Frame sounded when he got to demo it at CES earlier this year. “I was shocked by how robust and clear the overall sound quality is coming from the speaker,” he wrote at the time. “Highs and mids are adequately represented with great detail, while the bass is more restrained.“ If you’re curious, the Music Frame features two rear-facing woofers complemented by a set of two tweeters and two mid-range drivers, all four of which fire from the front of the speaker. It also offers Dolby Atmos support, and Samsung has included its SpaceFit tech, which assists with room calibration.

All told, the Music Frame is a great option for those looking for a speaker that will disappear into their home decor, but its high price can make it unappealing, especially if you want a stereo pair. At $150 off, however, it’s much easier to recommend, even if you’re on a budget.

