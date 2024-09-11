Ultimate Ears Everboom review: A floatable outdoor speaker that packs a punch

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Ultimate Ears has a history of building loud and rugged portable Bluetooth speakers with features to simplify the listening experience. Whether it's a party mode that supports over 100 speakers at once, or the ability to remotely power off the unit with your phone, the company’s devices have consistently been among the best. Enter the Everboom ($250), a new option from UE that sits in the middle of its lineup in terms of size and power. Those handy Ultimate Ears features return, but so does the company’s lack of clarity and fidelity.

Ultimate Ears 75 100 Ultimate Ears Everboom Small enough to haul easily, yet loud enough to power a party, the Everboom checks a lot of boxes for a UE speaker. Pros Rugged and waterproof

20-hour battery life

Great features

True 360-degree sound Cons Audio profile lacks mid-range

Pricey for a speaker this size

No aux port

Playlist feature limited to two services $250 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $251 at antonline

Design

The Everboom is slightly smaller than the midpoint of Ultimate Ears’ Bluetooth speaker lineup. The compact Wonderboom and cylindrical Boom 4 and Megaboom 4 are the smaller options, while the Epicboom and Hyperboom are larger. The Megaboom 4 is actually taller than the Everboom, but the latter is wider, making it bigger overall.

Aesthetically, the Everboom is most like the Epicboom: an oval-shaped, cylindrical device with a rubber base. Where the two differ, other than size, is that the Epicboom has an attached strap around back while the Everboom has a loop. You use the included carabiner or opt for a clip or hook. And, like all recent UE speakers, large “+” and “-” buttons are part of the look, putting the volume controls right on the face of the speaker. Up top, there are buttons for power, Bluetooth, Outdoor Boost and play/pause. That last control also skips tracks with a double (forward) or triple press (back).

Like most recent UE speakers, the Everboom is plenty rugged. The IP67-rated unit can survive being fully submerged, but you probably won’t have to worry about that because it also floats. While UE highlighted this aspect in the announcement, I should point out that the Wonderboom also floats. The company says it drop-tested the Everboom at heights up to one meter (about three feet), so the occasional stumble shouldn’t be an issue beyond scuffs or scratches.

The UE Boom app and features

In order to use the Everboom's advanced features, you’ll need to access them in the UE Boom app. Once the speaker is connected, the main interface displays battery status above controls for power, Outdoor Boost and a megaphone tool. There’s a volume slider too, as well as a media player and tabs for PartyUp and EQ. The megaphone allows you to make announcements via your phone’s mic and Partyup is Ultimate Ears’ nomenclature for pairing multiple speakers together. You can actually sync up to 150 units in the same setup, so long as they’re either Boom, Megaboom, Epicboom or Hyperboom models.

A dive into the detailed settings menu reveals even more handy tools. There’s the option to add playlists from either Amazon Music or Apple Music so you can start them directly from the Everboom’s play/pause button (long press). You can add as many playlists as you want and cycle through them without picking up your phone. When one collection is playing, you’ll also have access to playlists from the media player inside the app.

There are a few more items in the settings that I’ll point out. You can enable so-called Sticky PartyUp to keep speakers grouped if you change locations and you can also disable the ability for other people to add your device to their PartyUp arrangement. Bluetooth Standby is on by default, and it’s how the app can remotely turn the speaker on or off. But it impacts battery life, so the company gives you the option to extend play time by disabling it.

Sound quality

One of the best things about the Everboom is that the driver arrangement beams sound 360 degrees. You can clearly hear music when you’re sitting on the side of the device, although the tuning there favors treble over bass. My main gripe with Ultimate Ears speakers is that it always seems like the company favors volume over fidelity. The speakers typically sound fine, and the Everboom is more of the same, but there’s a lack of overall depth and detail that other Bluetooth speakers muster.

Songs consistently sound compressed, noticeably lacking in the mid range, despite punchy highs and rumbling bass. There’s just a lack of overall clarity on bluegrass tunes from Nickel Creek and the open, atmospheric instrumentation on Phantogram’s “Come Alive.” Vocals always cut through clean, but the sound stage is confined to the two high and low extremes. Saosin’s Live From The Garden Amphitheater is one of the better-sounding live albums I can remember, but the Everboom subdues the energy of the show with a lack of dynamics in its tuning.

Of the EQ presets, Bass Boost is the only one that improves things, but not dramatically. Unlike most bass-heavy profiles, this one doesn’t further muddy the audio quality. However, for some genres, like the brooding alt-rock of Balance and Composure, the added low-end makes the constant, rhythmic bass lines overbearing.

In wide open spaces, Outdoor Boost can help improve the listening experience. According to the company, this increases the volume by one decibel (from 90dB to 91dB), and that’s it. However, if you happen to activate it indoors, you’ll be able to hear that the tuning also changes slightly. Outside though, all you’ll notice is slightly louder, better-projected sound. The feature makes an obvious difference when you’re no longer in a confined space, addressing a problem that typically plagues Bluetooth speakers when used outdoors.

Battery life

The Everboom has enough juice to keep the tunes going for a good long while. Ultimate Ears promises up to 20 hours on a charge, more than enough for a full day’s worth of music. After my tests, I can confidently say that the speaker will outperform that, unless you’re running it at full volume for hours on end (you won’t, trust me). After 12 hours, the UE app was still showing 70 percent battery remaining. These trials were mostly conducted indoors where a volume around 40 percent is plenty loud. Also, I didn’t notice that the Bluetooth standby mode for turning the speaker on with the app had any impact on battery life like the company warns.

The competition

As I already mentioned, there are plenty of alternatives in the Ultimate Ears lineup if you’re looking for similar features in a slightly different package. However, my recommendation is the Marshall Middleton ($250), a selection from our best portable Bluetooth speakers list for a speaker at this price and size. Right now you can get it for the same cost as the Everboom and it has several handy features the UE speaker doesn’t offer.

First, there’s a joystick control knob up top, with a visual indicator for battery and volume levels. You can also make bass and treble adjustments on the device and there’s a 3.5mm jack for wired input. Of course, you get all of the stylings of the iconic Marshall guitar amps and a Stack Mode allows you to use multiple units as a more robust setup. The Middleton is rated IP67 for water-resistance and offers 20 hours of battery life. Both of those specs are the same as the Everboom.

Also, don’t sleep on the new Beats Pill ($150). Sure, it's a smaller speaker, but it still delivers a big sound. The bass performance can vary depending on the album or genre, but overall there’s nice low-end tone from the compact unit. What’s more, angled drivers project sound better than previous versions and you have the option of lossless tunes via wired USB-C connection. And perhaps best of all: you’ll save $100.

Wrap-up

Ultimate Ears are typically a solid bet for the price, even though the best value lies with the company’s smaller speakers. The mid-sized Everboom brings the UE’s best features to yet another new design, maintaining its robust dust, moisture and drop protections. All of the conveniences are offset by a sound profile that’s deafeningly loud, but lacks the polish for detailed, immersive listening. For all of the punchy highs and deep bass, the overall sonic effect is murky and subdued in the absence of mids. Still, the fact that the speaker floats and the dedicated outdoor sound boost makes this a decent option for adventures. And one that will certainly annoy the people in the next campsite.