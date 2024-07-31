August's PS Plus games include Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sony has revealed the three games that all PlayStation Plus members can claim at no extra cost in August, and the headliner is a real treat. Starting on August 6, you’ll be able to add the fantastic Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to your collection.

The game takes you through the entire nine-film arc of the main Star Wars series, from The Phantom Menace to, appropriately enough, The Rise of Skywalker. Studio TT Games did a stellar job of distilling an enormous cinematic experience into a single game — but the developers endured some tough working conditions to make that happen, according to a report . The Skywalker Saga is arguably a little too big, in fact. It’s packed full of Easter eggs, side quests, references and the silly humor that fans of Lego games have come to expect. It looks splendid too.

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August are:



🌌 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

🐻 Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

⚔️Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights



More details on titles available August 6: https://t.co/2lScMoUahG pic.twitter.com/Nueoza4vUw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 31, 2024

The other two games on the docket for August are Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. The former is the latest spin on the horror series, in which you play as a young boy trying to survive the threat of some horrible animatronics. As for Ender Lilies, that’s a Metroidvania from 2021 that earned generally positive reviews from critics. It might help fill that Hollow Knight-sized hole in your heart until Silksong finally comes along .