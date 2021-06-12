Ubisoft's Avatar game will arrive in 2022

Ubisoft's Avatar game is finally starting to take shape. The game publisher has revealed that Massive Entertainment's newly-named Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Luna and Stadia sometime in 2022. Yes, that's right — unlike some of Ubi's other recent games, there won't be versions for last-gen consoles.

There isn't much to say about the plot of the first-person action game at this point, but you'll play as a Na'vi traveling across the "never-before-seen" Western Frontier of Pandora. Not surprisingly, you'll have to deal with both the planet's wildlife as well as the human RDA forces determined to exploit the world for all it's worth. The Avatar title will take advantage of the newest version of Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine, and it's clear that will involve a lot of visual detail befitting James Cameron's CG world.

The timing will be convenient. Cameron's repeatedly delayed Avatar sequels should arrive starting December 16th, 2022. The game will no doubt be part of the hype campaign for that movie release. Still, it should be interesting to see how well the eco-conscious sci-fi franchise translates to a video game.