Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 raised a record $3.4 million for charity

Viewers enjoyed runs like a blindfolded 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' playthrough.
Kris Holt
01.18.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
January 18th, 2022
A blindfolded speedrunner completes Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in just over two hours during Awesome Games Done Quick 2022.
A blindfolded speedrunner completes Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in just over two hours during Awesome Games Done Quick 2022. Games Done Quick

The latest Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon is in the books. After another week of players showing off their skills and romping through games as quickly as possible, AGDQ 2022 raised $3,416,729 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. That's a record total for any Games Done Quick event in the organization's 12-year history.

According to GDQ's tracker, the highest donation was $236,656 and the median pledge was $25. AGDQ 2022 speedran to $1 million in donations, hitting that threshold faster than any previous GDQ event.

AGDQ once again took place as an online-only event amid COVID-19 concerns. Even though there wasn't an in-person audience to hype up the players, there were still some remarkable runs. For instance, a runner named Mitchriz used audio cues and a deep knowledge of the notoriously difficult Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to beat the game in two hours while blindfolded.

Runners broke some world records during the event too, including in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Pumpkin Jack and Webbed. You can catch up on those runs, and everything else from AGDQ, on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel.

GDQ will next host an all-women speedrunning event called Frost Fatales, which takes place between February 27th and March 5th. As usual, you'll be able to watch it live on Twitch. Summer Games Done Quick will return later this year.

