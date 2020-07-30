Oh hey, they make Baby Yoda ears for your Echo Dot now

Attention fans of Star Wars, The Mandalorian or just Baby Yoda: if you own a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, OtterBox has a stand that bestows your device with the likeness of The Child. Starting today, you can fill that void by pre-ordering the accessory from Amazon, according to a statement from OtterBox.

Put your Echo Dot into the stand and, in addition to being securely held with a non-slip base, your device will now have Baby Yoda’s ears -- which OtterBox says will make your Echo Dot the “cutest bounty in the galaxy.” The design of the stand facilitates easy interaction with the Echo Dot and was made with audio in mind, the statement reads.