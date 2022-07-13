Bandai Namco says it was hacked and customer data may have been accessed

The 'Elden Ring' publisher is investigating the breach.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|07.13.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
July 13, 2022 12:41 PM
In this article: news, gaming, ransomware, security, games, cyberattack, bandai namco, video games
A promotional still from the video game 'Elden Ring' showing a character in a cavern holding a flaming torch for illumination while surrounded by creepy stuff.
FromSoftware / Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco said it was the victim of a cyberattack and that hackers accessed confidential information. The company told Eurogamer it is investigating the matter, though it noted there's a chance that "customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in Asian regions (excluding Japan)" was present on servers and PCs the hackers infiltrated.

Earlier this week, a ransomware group claimed it carried out an attack on the Elden Ring publisher. Bandai Namco has now confirmed that someone breached its systems. "On 3rd July, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. confirmed that it experienced an unauthorized access by third party to the internal systems of several Group companies in Asian regions (excluding Japan)," the company said.

It's not clear when Bandai Namco discovered the breach or when it resolved the issue. The publisher said it took "measures such as blocking access to the servers to prevent the damage from spreading." It's working with third-party partners to shore up security.

Bandai Namco is assessing the "existence of leakage, scope of the damage and investigating the cause." The company says it will disclose findings of the investigation "as appropriate." It also apologized "for any complications or concerns caused by this incident.”

Hackers have targeted a number of gaming companies in the last few years. Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red was the victim of a ransomware attack early last year, but it refused to pay up. The developer said a few months later that data stolen in the attack was circulating online. Hackers have also infiltrated EA and Capcom systems in the last couple of years.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget