Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay E8 Sport are pricey wireless earbuds for workouts

While Bang & Olufsen had the E8 Motion for more active lifestyles, the company didn’t offer a set of true wireless earbuds designed to fully withstand sweaty workouts. Today, B&O announced the E8 Sport: a pair of earbuds based on the third-generation E8 design, including all of the improvements to sound quality, battery life and calls that model offers. What’s more, the E8 Sport has improved water resistance — from IP54 up to IP57. In other words, this new version can withstand full immersion up to one meter (about three feet) for up to 30 minutes. That’s a significant upgrade over the E8 Motion’s splash protection.

Speaking of moisture, the E8 Sport has gripped details that help you better utilize on-board controls when your hands are sweaty. Those controls will allow you to skip tracks, take calls, activate a transparency mode and more with a swipe or tap. The E8 Sport also comes with a selection of fins to help you keep the earbuds in place during a run or workout. Bluetooth 5.1, AAC and aptX support should keep you connected and the music sounding crisp and clear during all of your activities.