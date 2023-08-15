'Batman: Arkham Trilogy' is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 13th

Sponsored Links

Rocksteady/Warner Bros. Games
Warner Bros. Games revealed back in June that Batman: Arkham Trilogy would arrive on Nintendo Switch sometime this fall, and now we have an exact date. The bundle of Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight — along with the expansions for all three games — will land on Switch on October 13th.

Turn Me Up Games (which helped bring Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and It Takes Two to the Switch) handled the ports of the well-regarded series. Batman: Arkham Asylum kicked off the trilogy in 2009 with an original story that pits the Caped Crusader against many of his most formidable foes. The Joker orchestrates a plot to take over Arkham Asylum and Batman also has to deal with Harley Quinn, Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy and Scarecrow.

Batman: Arkham City, the 2011 sequel, expands the scope to a broader area of Gotham and brings in some more classic villains including Mr. Freeze, Two-Face and The Penguin. Rocksteady followed up its previous two games in 2015 with Batman: Arkham Knight, which has a transformable Batmobile you can drive through the open world.

The beefy, brawling combat is a highlight of three games, while the stealth and puzzle mechanics helped provide some variety. If you haven't played these games before and you're a fan of the Dark Knight, they're worth checking out, though it's worth noting that you'll probably find them at a lower price on other platforms, at least for the next few months.

In any case, Batman: Arkham Trilogy (whether you're a newcomer or revisiting the three games) could help you pass the time until Rocksteady's next game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, finally arrives. Following a poor reception to an extended look at gameplay, Rocksteady and WB Games pushed back that title from May to next February. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was originally supposed to arrive in 2022.

