'Batman: Arkham Trilogy' is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 13th The bundle includes the expansions for all three games.

Warner Bros. Games revealed back in June that Batman: Arkham Trilogy would arrive on Nintendo Switch sometime this fall, and now we have an exact date. The bundle of Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight — along with the expansions for all three games — will land on Switch on October 13th.

Turn Me Up Games (which helped bring Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and It Takes Two to the Switch) handled the ports of the well-regarded series. Batman: Arkham Asylum kicked off the trilogy in 2009 with an original story that pits the Caped Crusader against many of his most formidable foes. The Joker orchestrates a plot to take over Arkham Asylum and Batman also has to deal with Harley Quinn, Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy and Scarecrow.

Experience Gotham City in a whole new way and become its ultimate protector when Batman: Arkham Trilogy comes to #NintendoSwitch on October 13th!



Batman: Arkham City, the 2011 sequel, expands the scope to a broader area of Gotham and brings in some more classic villains including Mr. Freeze, Two-Face and The Penguin. Rocksteady followed up its previous two games in 2015 with Batman: Arkham Knight, which has a transformable Batmobile you can drive through the open world.

The beefy, brawling combat is a highlight of three games, while the stealth and puzzle mechanics helped provide some variety. If you haven't played these games before and you're a fan of the Dark Knight, they're worth checking out, though it's worth noting that you'll probably find them at a lower price on other platforms, at least for the next few months.