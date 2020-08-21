Rocksteady's new Suicide Squad game is all about killing Superman

Most of DC Fandome’s big reveals today have focused on its upcoming films, but there was still time to squeeze in a video game announcement or two. Earlier today we got a look at Warner Bros. Montreal’s new Bat-Family title, Gotham Knights. Now we’ve finally gotten more details on Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad title after it was teased earlier this month.

The game’s relationship to James Gunn’s movie, which was also showcased during Fandome, is mostly nonexistent. The game will highlight a smaller roster of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang. The teaser shows them beating up minions in a city under siege from what appears to be the evil supercomputer Brainiac. But things quickly take a turn when they run into Superman holding a pilot in one hand — who he promptly fries with his heat vision. Task Force X’s alpha target in this title is no other than Big Blue himself.