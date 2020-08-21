Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Rocksteady

Rocksteady's new Suicide Squad game is all about killing Superman

With a baseball bat and some boomerangs.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
24m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League
Rocksteady

Sponsored Links

Most of DC Fandome’s big reveals today have focused on its upcoming films, but there was still time to squeeze in a video game announcement or two. Earlier today we got a look at Warner Bros. Montreal’s new Bat-Family title, Gotham Knights. Now we’ve finally gotten more details on Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad title after it was teased earlier this month.

The game’s relationship to James Gunn’s movie, which was also showcased during Fandome, is mostly nonexistent. The game will highlight a smaller roster of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang. The teaser shows them beating up minions in a city under siege from what appears to be the evil supercomputer Brainiac. But things quickly take a turn when they run into Superman holding a pilot in one hand — who he promptly fries with his heat vision. Task Force X’s alpha target in this title is no other than Big Blue himself.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a continuation of the universe of Rocksteady’s previous trilogy of Batman games: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight. But a larger cast of playable characters means more powers and abilities to toy with. Harley Quinn’s baseball bat, Deadshot’s jetpack and Captain Boomerang’s… uh, boomerangs, all bring different gameplay mechanics that create new and interesting ways to take on the game’s various challenges. The title will also have multiplayer, with each gamer taking on a different member of the four-person team.

Unfortunately, anyone looking to join forces with their friends to take down Superman and the rest of the Justice League will have to wait until 2022 for the game’s release.

In this article: dc, dc entertainment, dc comics, suicide squad, rocksteady, dc fandome, news, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 5G BlackBerry could be 'the most American-made phone out there'

The 5G BlackBerry could be 'the most American-made phone out there'

View
Windows 10 can run apps from your Samsung phone

Windows 10 can run apps from your Samsung phone

View
Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

View
Nintendo Switch games are up to 50 percent off in eShop sale

Nintendo Switch games are up to 50 percent off in eShop sale

View
Google Drive flaw may let attackers fool you into installing malware

Google Drive flaw may let attackers fool you into installing malware

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr