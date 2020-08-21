Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Warner Bros. Montreal

'Gotham Knights' is a Batman game without the Caped Crusader

The Bat-Family takes the spotlight.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago
Comments
138 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Red Hood, Robin, Batgirl and Nightwing
Warner Bros. Montreal

Sponsored Links

DC’s Fandome event was intended as a replacement for the company’s usual big presence at this year’s cancelled San Diego Comic-Con, and within minutes the company came out swinging with its first big announcement: Gotham Knights, a video game about a city without Batman, where his various proteges have to step up to defend their home.

In the action-adventure title the player will get to play as one of four prominent members of the Bat-Family:  Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl and Red Hood. Bruce Wayne is dead, and it won’t take long for the villains of Gotham City to figure out that Batman is gone too. Luckily, he’s left behind plenty for his associates to work with, including a well-equipped headquarters and of course, the ever-faithful Alfred. The mechanics lie in the vein of games like Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 and the Assassin’s Creed series, with plenty of stealth and brawling, though we also get to see Batgirl drive a pretty sweet bike through the streets of Gotham. 

The one standout is that this game will be a co-op title, with players able to work together to clear areas and defeat villains — in the gameplay footage shown, we got to see Batgirl and Robin make their way through a building taken over by perennial Batman villain Mr. Freeze. The Bat-Family will also face off against newer baddies like the Court of Owls, though the developers hinted this is only the tip of the iceberg and the mystery goes much deeper than that. 

The game is due to arrive from Warner Bros. Games Montreal some time in 2021 — presumably for next-gen consoles. Meanwhile, DC Fandome continues all day Saturday, with reruns of the broadcast starting around 9pm tonight so you can catch this reveal again at 9:25pm ET.

In this article: dc fandome, dc entertainment, dc, warner brothers, warner brothers montreal, warner bros. montreal, batman, gotham knights, news, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
138 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 5G BlackBerry could be 'the most American-made phone out there'

The 5G BlackBerry could be 'the most American-made phone out there'

View
Nintendo Switch games are up to 50 percent off in eShop sale

Nintendo Switch games are up to 50 percent off in eShop sale

View
Windows 10 can run apps from your Samsung phone

Windows 10 can run apps from your Samsung phone

View
Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

View
A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr