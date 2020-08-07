Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady teases 'Suicide Squad' game ahead of August 22nd event

It's the studio's first conventional game in five years.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Sponsored Links

Rocksteady 'Suicide Squad' game teaser
Rocksteady Studios

Warner Bros. has been teasing at least one new superhero game for a while, and it’s finally ready to show what it’s been working on... well, almost. Rocksteady Studios has posted a teaser for a Suicide Squad game announcement on August 22nd at DC’s virtual FanDome event. There’s not much to see, although the crosshairs on Superman suggests the villains-doing-good team might have at least one unusual opponent this time around.

It’s big news for fans of the DC universe, but it’s particularly important for fans of Rocksteady’s work. The company hasn’t released a conventional title since Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015, and its last published project was 2016’s Arkham VR. Expectations are high for Suicide Squad, especially as it might be the studio’s first project for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The larger question is whether or not the new game will break significantly from Rocksteady’s earlier formula. The Arkham games were known for their mix of puzzle solving and a unique brawling system that made Batman shine — Suicide Squad by its nature is based on a team that isn’t as interested in detective work. It could be an evolution of the Arkham design, or it could represent a major shift in design.

