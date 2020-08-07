Rocksteady teases 'Suicide Squad' game ahead of August 22nd event

Warner Bros. has been teasing at least one new superhero game for a while, and it’s finally ready to show what it’s been working on... well, almost. Rocksteady Studios has posted a teaser for a Suicide Squad game announcement on August 22nd at DC’s virtual FanDome event. There’s not much to see, although the crosshairs on Superman suggests the villains-doing-good team might have at least one unusual opponent this time around.

It’s big news for fans of the DC universe, but it’s particularly important for fans of Rocksteady’s work. The company hasn’t released a conventional title since Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015, and its last published project was 2016’s Arkham VR. Expectations are high for Suicide Squad, especially as it might be the studio’s first project for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.