'Battlefield 2042' delayed by almost a month to November 19th

Battlefield 2042, the next entry in EA's long-running first-person shooter series, has been delayed. Instead of coming out on October 22nd as previously announced, the game is now scheduled to debut almost a month later on November 19th. EA announced the delay in a message attributed to Oskar Gabrielson, the CEO of series developer DICE. Like many other studios over the last two years, DICE blamed the delay on the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch," Gabrielson said. "With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players."

DICE promised to share details on Battlefield 2042's upcoming open beta later this month. While the delay means series fans will have to wait longer to play the sequel to 2018's Battlefield 5, it's still coming out in 2021. That's not something you can say of some of the games that were pushed back this year like Dying Light 2 and Horizon Forbidden West.