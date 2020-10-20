Best Buy revives Prime Day prices for Amazon devices

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
If you missed out on Prime Day prices on Amazon’s own gadgets, you have a second change to grab some of them at Best Buy. The company just kicked-off a limited-time sale on Echo speakers, Fire TV devices and other Amazon-made products, bringing most prices down to what they were during last week’s Prime Day. But since this sale is at Best Buy, anyone can get the discounted prices — no Prime membership required. While not every single Amazon product is on sale, there are handful of discounts that are worth your time. Check out the list below for the best ones.
Echo Show 5
Amazon’s smart alarm clock of sorts, the Echo Show 5, returns to its all-time low of $45. We gave it a score of 85 for its ambient light sensor and sunrise alarm feature, solid sound quality and physical camera shutter. Not only is Best Buy matching the Prime Day price, but it also has the same bundle that Amazon offered last week, which includes a Blink Mini smart security camera for an additional $5.
The previous generation Echo Dot drops to $19 again, which is an all-time low. This tiny speaker is best if you don’t feel the need to grab the 4th-gen, $50 Echo Dot, which was just announced and will start shipping soon.
Amazon’s best sounding Echo speaker, the Studio, falls to $150 at Best Buy, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. We gave it a score of 88 for its hi-res audio, excellent sound quality and ability to be used as a home theater speaker.
You can get the Fire TV Recast starting at $130 once again, which is $100 off its normal price. This gadget is made for cord-cutters as it connects to an antenna and has no cable tuner. Instead, you can use it to record content, stream TV shows and movies and access live sports, local news and other content from the likes of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS.
If you want an Echo device that truly disappears into your home, the Echo Flex fits the bill and it’s only $10 rat Best Buy. It’s a wall adapter that doubles as a smart speaker, and while it can play music, it works best as a gadget to hear and act upon Alexa commands.
The Fire HD 8 Kids edition is on sale for $80, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. This is a full-featured Fire tablet, but it comes with a child-friendly case, a two-year warranty and one year of Amazon Kids+, which is the company’s subscription service that gives children access to a bunch of age-appropriate movies, TV shows books and more.
You can upgrade your TV to a new Fire smart TV for less at Best Buy. The most affordable option is this 32-inch Toshiba set that’s on sale for $120, or you can opt for the larger 50-inch 4K set for $280.
The Echo Auto lets you call upon Alexa even when you’re driving to and from work, and now it’s discounted to $20. While connected to your smartphone wirelessly and your car’s speakers, you can ask Alexa to do things like turn on lights, adjust your thermostat and more before you even get home. Just make sure to check that your car is compatible with the Echo Auto before you buy it.