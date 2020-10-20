Best Buy revives Prime Day prices for Amazon devices

Buy Echo Show 5 at Best Buy - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Best Buy - $50

Echo Dot

Amazon

The previous generation Echo Dot drops to $19 again, which is an all-time low. This tiny speaker is best if you don’t feel the need to grab the 4th-gen, $50 Echo Dot, which was just announced and will start shipping soon.

Buy Echo Dot at Best Buy - $19

Echo Studio

Billy Steele / Engadget

Amazon’s best sounding Echo speaker, the Studio, falls to $150 at Best Buy, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. We gave it a score of 88 for its hi-res audio, excellent sound quality and ability to be used as a home theater speaker.

Buy Echo Studio at Best Buy - $150

Fire TV Recast

Amazon

You can get the Fire TV Recast starting at $130 once again, which is $100 off its normal price. This gadget is made for cord-cutters as it connects to an antenna and has no cable tuner. Instead, you can use it to record content, stream TV shows and movies and access live sports, local news and other content from the likes of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS.

Buy Fire TV Recast at Best Buy - $130

Echo Flex

Nicole Lee / Engadget

If you want an Echo device that truly disappears into your home, the Echo Flex fits the bill and it’s only $10 rat Best Buy. It’s a wall adapter that doubles as a smart speaker, and while it can play music, it works best as a gadget to hear and act upon Alexa commands.

Buy Echo Flex at Best Buy - $10

Fire 8 Kids

Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids edition is on sale for $80, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. This is a full-featured Fire tablet, but it comes with a child-friendly case, a two-year warranty and one year of Amazon Kids+, which is the company’s subscription service that gives children access to a bunch of age-appropriate movies, TV shows books and more.

Buy Fire HD 8 Kids at Best Buy - $80

Toshiba Fire TVs

Amazon

You can upgrade your TV to a new Fire smart TV for less at Best Buy. The most affordable option is this 32-inch Toshiba set that’s on sale for $120, or you can opt for the larger 50-inch 4K set for $280.

Buy 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV at Best Buy - $120 Buy 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV at Best Buy - $280

Echo Auto

Amazon

The Echo Auto lets you call upon Alexa even when you’re driving to and from work, and now it’s discounted to $20. While connected to your smartphone wirelessly and your car’s speakers, you can ask Alexa to do things like turn on lights, adjust your thermostat and more before you even get home. Just make sure to check that your car is compatible with the Echo Auto before you buy it.

Buy Echo Auto at Best Buy - $20

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.