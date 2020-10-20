Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicole Lee / Engadget

Best Buy revives Prime Day prices for Amazon devices

Now non-Prime members can get Echo speakers and Fire TV devices for less.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Echo Show 5
Nicole Lee / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

If you missed out on Prime Day prices on Amazon’s own gadgets, you have a second change to grab some of them at Best Buy. The company just kicked-off a limited-time sale on Echo speakers, Fire TV devices and other Amazon-made products, bringing most prices down to what they were during last week’s Prime Day. But since this sale is at Best Buy, anyone can get the discounted prices — no Prime membership required. While not every single Amazon product is on sale, there are handful of discounts that are worth your time. Check out the list below for the best ones.

Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon

Amazon’s smart alarm clock of sorts, the Echo Show 5, returns to its all-time low of $45. We gave it a score of 85 for its ambient light sensor and sunrise alarm feature, solid sound quality and physical camera shutter. Not only is Best Buy matching the Prime Day price, but it also has the same bundle that Amazon offered last week, which includes a Blink Mini smart security camera for an additional $5.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Best Buy - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Best Buy - $50

Echo Dot

3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon

The previous generation Echo Dot drops to $19 again, which is an all-time low. This tiny speaker is best if you don’t feel the need to grab the 4th-gen, $50 Echo Dot, which was just announced and will start shipping soon.

Buy Echo Dot at Best Buy - $19

Echo Studio

Amazon Echo Studio
Billy Steele / Engadget

Amazon’s best sounding Echo speaker, the Studio, falls to $150 at Best Buy, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. We gave it a score of 88 for its hi-res audio, excellent sound quality and ability to be used as a home theater speaker.

Buy Echo Studio at Best Buy - $150

Fire TV Recast

Amazon Fire TV Recast
Amazon

You can get the Fire TV Recast starting at $130 once again, which is $100 off its normal price. This gadget is made for cord-cutters as it connects to an antenna and has no cable tuner. Instead, you can use it to record content, stream TV shows and movies and access live sports, local news and other content from the likes of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS.

Buy Fire TV Recast at Best Buy - $130

Echo Flex

Amazon Echo Flex
Nicole Lee / Engadget

If you want an Echo device that truly disappears into your home, the Echo Flex fits the bill and it’s only $10 rat Best Buy. It’s a wall adapter that doubles as a smart speaker, and while it can play music, it works best as a gadget to hear and act upon Alexa commands.

Buy Echo Flex at Best Buy - $10

Fire 8 Kids

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids
Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids edition is on sale for $80, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. This is a full-featured Fire tablet, but it comes with a child-friendly case, a two-year warranty and one year of Amazon Kids+, which is the company’s subscription service that gives children access to a bunch of age-appropriate movies, TV shows books and more.

Buy Fire HD 8 Kids at Best Buy - $80

Toshiba Fire TVs

Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV
Amazon

You can upgrade your TV to a new Fire smart TV for less at Best Buy. The most affordable option is this 32-inch Toshiba set that’s on sale for $120, or you can opt for the larger 50-inch 4K set for $280.

Buy 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV at Best Buy - $120 Buy 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV at Best Buy - $280

Echo Auto

Amazon Echo Auto
Amazon

The Echo Auto lets you call upon Alexa even when you’re driving to and from work, and now it’s discounted to $20. While connected to your smartphone wirelessly and your car’s speakers, you can ask Alexa to do things like turn on lights, adjust your thermostat and more before you even get home. Just make sure to check that your car is compatible with the Echo Auto before you buy it.

Buy Echo Auto at Best Buy - $20

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, Amazon, Best Buy, Echo Show 5, Echo Studio, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

View
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

View
Cyberpunk 2077's dialogue was lip-synced by AI

Cyberpunk 2077's dialogue was lip-synced by AI

View
LG's latest 55-inch CX OLED smart TV is $500 off at Amazon

LG's latest 55-inch CX OLED smart TV is $500 off at Amazon

View
Novation and Aphex Twin's limited-edition Bass Station II embraces the weird

Novation and Aphex Twin's limited-edition Bass Station II embraces the weird

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr