Best Buy's 'Black Friday in July' sale knocks hundreds off OLED TVs from Sony, LG

While it's a bit early to be thinking about the holidays, retailers jump on the opportunity to remind us that we're six months out from the festivities. Black Friday in July sales have been ongoing this month, but Best Buy's just began and will run through this weekend. A plethora of gadgets have been discounted across the site, but there are a number of sales on TVs that are worth highlighting. Best Buy slashed hundreds off TVs big and small, including some of the latest OLED sets from LG, Sony and Samsung. Amazon's matching many of the deals, too, so you have options when it comes to where you spend your money. Here are the best smart TV deals we found in Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale.

55-inch LG A1 OLED 4K TV

LG

The latest LG OLED lineup just became available a few months ago and now you can grab the 55-inch A1 model for $1,300. The A1 series is the most affordable of the bunch, making these sets good options for anyone looking to upgrade to OLED while on a tight budget.

Buy 55-inch LG A1 OLED at Best Buy - $1,300 Buy 55-inch LG A1 OLED at Amazon - $1,300

55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV

LG

The 55-inch, mid-tier LG C1 OLED TV is down to $1,500, or $300 off its normal price. It uses LG's a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K and supports HDMI 2.1, G-SYNC and FreeSync for gaming and voice commands using Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Buy 55-inch LG C1 OLED at Best Buy - $1,500 Buy 55-inch LG C1 OLED at Amazon - $1,500

48-inch Sony Bravia A9S OLED 4K TV

Sony

Sony's 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV has been discounted by $300, bringing it down to $1,500. It runs on the company's Processor X1 Ultimate and supports HDR and Dolby Vision, Acoustic Surface Audio, X-Motion Clarity technology, AirPlay 2 and more.

Buy 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S OLED at Best Buy - $1,500 Buy 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S OLED at Amazon - $1,500

55-inch LG GX OLED 4K TV

LG

Last year's flagship LG GX OLED TV is on sale for $1,500 for the 55-inch mode, or $500 off its normal price. While the latest G1 flagship is also on sale (see below), it'll set you back an additional $500. If you can deal with a slightly older processor and fewer bells and whistles, this remains a solid OLED set to invest in.

Buy 55-inch LG GX OLED at Best Buy - $1,500 Buy 55-inch LG GX OLED at Amazon - $1,500

82-inch Samsung Q60T LED 4K TV

Samsung

This massive 82-inch Samsung Q60T smart TV is on sale for $1,580, or $420 off its regular price. You're getting Quantum Dot technology here with HDR support, a refresh rate up to 60Hz, Game Enhancer for a better gaming experience and support for multiple voice assistants including Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Buy 82-inch Samsung Q60T LED at Best Buy - $1,580

55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV

Sony

One of Sony's premium OLED TVs, the 55-inch Bravia XR A80J set, is down to $1,800 in this sale, or $500 off its normal price. It packs most of Sony's best TV technology into one set, including the Cognitive Processor XR, HDMI 2.1 support, 4K upscaling, XR Motion Clarity and improved sound with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and built-in subwoofers. It also runs the Google TV operating system, so you can call upon the Assistant for all your entertainment needs.

Buy 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED at Best Buy - $1,800 Buy 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED at Amazon - $1,800

65-inch Samsung The Frame LED 4K TV

Samsung

The 65-inch The Frame set from Samsung is down to $1,700, or $300 less than normal. This is the TV to get if you'd prefer to look at something more interesting than a black box when not actually watching a TV show or movie. Its art mode lets you select art to display on the screen whenever you want, and it also supports 4K AI upscaling and truer colors using Quantum Dot technology.

Buy 65-inch Samsung The Frame LED at Best Buy - $1,700 Buy 65-inch Samsung The Frame LED at Amazon - $1,700

55-inch LG G1 OLED evo 4K TV

LG

A 55-inch LG G1 OLED TV will set you back $2,000 if you grab it during this sale, saving you $200 off its normal price. It's part of the "gallery" series and it uses OLED evo panel technology, which provides better brightness and clearer whites than standard OLED displays. It also runs on LG's a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K and supports features like G-SYNC, FreeSync, OLED Motion Pro and voice commands via Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Buy 55-inch LG G1 OLED at Best Buy - $2,000 Buy 55-inch LG G1 OLED at Amazon - $2,000

75-inch Samsung Q900TS 8K TV

Samsung

If you're keen on investing in an 8K TV, this 75-inch Samsung Q900T QLED 8K set is $1,500 off, bringing it down to $3,000. It includes Quantum HDR 32X, precisely controlled LED backlights and 8K AI upscaling. Just keep in mind that there isn't a ton of 8K content available just yet, so it may be a while before you experience the full benefits of this smart TV.

Buy 75-inch Samsung Q900TS at Best Buy - $3,000

