LG's 2021 OLED TV lineup starts at $1,299

LG has finally revealed prices for most of its 2021 4K OLED TVs, and it's good news if you were looking to save some money — though you can easily spend a small fortune if you're so inclined. The A1 Series' pricing may catch your eye simply by lowering the price of entry for a brand new set. The range starts at $1,299 for a 48-inch set arriving in June, with 55-inch ($1,599), 65-inch ($2,199) and 77-inch ($3,199) models due in April. You're giving up perks like a 120Hz variable refresh rate panel, HDMI 2.1 and the latest processor, but these are otherwise up-to-date TVs that make OLED's high contrast and vivid colors slightly more accessible.

The company would unsurprisingly prefer that you splurge on higher-end sets, though, and that's where it can get pricey. The mid-tier C1 line starts at $1,499 for a 48-inch model launching in April, but you can pay as much as $5,999 for the 83-inch version debuting in May. You'll find 55-inch ($1,799), 65-inch ($2,499) and 77-inch ($3,799) screens in stores before March is over.

The centerpiece of LG's 4K catalog is the artistic G1 "Gallery" series, and that's where it gets particularly costly. The 55-inch G1 shipping in April will set you back $2,199, while its 65- and 77-inch counterparts will carry respective prices of $2,999 and $4,499 when they appear later in March.

Wish you had an 8K OLED? Unfortunately, there's not much new on that front. LG continues to sell the ZX line, and it starts at $19,999 for a 77-inch version and an eye-watering $29,999 for the 88-inch set. Like it or not, the technology doesn't appear ready to hit the mainstream — not that it matters too much when there's a dearth of 8K content.