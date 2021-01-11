LG dials up the brightness on its 2021 mid-range OLED TVs

With its latest midrange OLED TVs, LG is tackling one of the biggest issues with the tech: a lack of brightness. The new G1-series models use new panel technology called “OLED evo” with a new “luminous element” that’s designed to improve brightness along with clarity and resolution, LG announced at CES 2021.
LG also revealed some details about its C1-series OLED TVs, which will vary in size from 48- to 83-inches and come with a “Gallery Mount” stand if you don’t want to mount them on a wall. Those (along with the G1 and other models) will feature new Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI processors that can “analyze and optimize content,” according to LG. LG’s AI Picture Pro feature will also offer scene detection that can analyze scenes and improve the picture quality accordingly (hopefully, it will be easy to turn off).