LG dials up the brightness on its 2021 mid-range OLED TVs

The C1- and G1-series will also get a new version of LG’s Sound Pro. That feature will do virtual 5.1.2 surround sound up-mixing on the TVs built-in speakers, and automatically level volumes when you’re changing channels.

The new OLEDs will also be powered by LG’s latest webOS 6.0 smart platform. As we detailed earlier, the updated software has a new user interface along with support for NFC remote pairing. Plus, a new version of ThinQ AI delivers more voice command control than before via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

LG also promises a better gaming experience via a new Game Optimizer, along with features like a 1 millisecond response time, low input lag and four HDMI 2.1 ports. All C1 and G1 models also support G-Sync, FreeSync and variable refresh rate.

LG will reveal more about its full C1- and G1-series lineups at a later date, but you can expect 55- and 65-inch models in both series, along with a 77-inch G1 and 48- and 83-inch C1 models. LG also revealed that its QNED mini-LED lineup will be available in sizes from 65 to 86 inches.