While we typically focus on LG’s outstanding OLED TVs, it also has LCD panels, and for 2021 it will unveil a new line with Mini LED tech. Branded QNED, they will occupy a high-end slot in the company’s LCD line, although its flagship technology will still be represented by the various OLED series.

Samsung has not used Mini LED tech in its QLED LCD TV lineup yet, but TCL has implemented the lighting setup in its well-regarded 8-Series and, more recently, 6-Series LCD TVs.