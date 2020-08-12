Latest in Gear

Image credit: TCL

TCL's new 4K TVs offer Mini-LED tech and 120Hz gaming for $650

They're also among the first TVs with THX's low-latency Certified Game Mode.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
59m ago
Comments
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

TCL 6-series 4K 120HZ TVs with mini-LED tech
TCL

TCL has unveiled its 6-series lineup of 4K TVs with some impressive tech at relatively low prices. To start with, the sets all use TCL’s QLED Mini-LED tech with up to 240 local dimming zones. That delivers higher brightness than OLED, but with better contrast control than regular QLED TVs. Together with Dolby Vision (along with HDR10 and HLG), that means you’ll see movies with extra pop and color but fewer weird lighting artifacts.

The 6-series TVs are also the first with THX’s Certified Gaming Mode. That feature guarantees high fidelity for color, tone and images, along with judder and smear reduction, and quick latency between light and dark transitions. THX and TCL also collaborated to tune the TVs’ gaming modes for maximum saturation, brightness and vibrancy. They also offer variable refresh rates (up to 120Hz) and auto game mode settings, meaning they should work well with the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles coming later in 2020.

TCL’s 6 Series TV THX-certified gaming mode
TCL

Best of all, the prices are reasonable, considering that Mini-LED tech is still pretty bleeding edge. The 2020 6-series starts at $649 for the 55-inch model, while the 65-inch and 75-inch TVs cost $899 and $1,399, respectively.

TCL also unveiled the 5-series TVs with even lower prices. You still get QLED tech, albeit with fewer local dimming zones (up to 80), along with Dolby Vision and TCL’s bezel-free design. However, the 50-inch model starts at just $400. The company is also selling 55-, 65- and 75-inch models with for $450, $630 and $1,100 each, respectively.

In this article: Roku, 120Hz, TCL, 4K, 6-series, 55R635, 75R635, 65R635, mini-LED, QLED, TVs, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Microsoft's Surface Duo will cost $1,399 and arrive on September 10th

Microsoft's Surface Duo will cost $1,399 and arrive on September 10th

View
Will QLC SSDs make hard drives extinct?

Will QLC SSDs make hard drives extinct?

View
Xiaomi unveils a ridiculous see-through TV

Xiaomi unveils a ridiculous see-through TV

View
Google Lens' new 'Homework' filter will solve math problems from a photo

Google Lens' new 'Homework' filter will solve math problems from a photo

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr