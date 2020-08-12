TCL's new 4K TVs offer Mini-LED tech and 120Hz gaming for $650

TCL has unveiled its 6-series lineup of 4K TVs with some impressive tech at relatively low prices. To start with, the sets all use TCL’s QLED Mini-LED tech with up to 240 local dimming zones. That delivers higher brightness than OLED, but with better contrast control than regular QLED TVs. Together with Dolby Vision (along with HDR10 and HLG), that means you’ll see movies with extra pop and color but fewer weird lighting artifacts.

The 6-series TVs are also the first with THX’s Certified Gaming Mode. That feature guarantees high fidelity for color, tone and images, along with judder and smear reduction, and quick latency between light and dark transitions. THX and TCL also collaborated to tune the TVs’ gaming modes for maximum saturation, brightness and vibrancy. They also offer variable refresh rates (up to 120Hz) and auto game mode settings, meaning they should work well with the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 consoles coming later in 2020.