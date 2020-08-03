Latest in Gaming

Image credit: TCL

TCL’s next 6 Series TV has a THX-certified gaming mode

The TV’s visuals and audio are optimized with video games in mind.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
Comments
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A TCL Series 6 TV
TCL

TCL has collaborated with THX on the next edition of its 6 Series TV with a Certified Game Mode, continuing the company’s recent foray into gaming technology. Both companies say the pairing of TCL’s “superior visuals” and THX’s “world-class” technology make gaming on the new 6 Series even more immersive, according to a statement from TCL.

THX first announced the partnership with TCL and the advent of Certified Game Mode at this year’s CES. But we now know more about the 6 Series TV and what Certified Game Mode means for it. The device earned THX Certification, meaning it underwent more than 400 tests ensuring high fidelity of color, tone and images, the statement said. TCL and THX engineers collaborated to adjust the device’s white balance, luminance, black levels and gamma.

Video games tend to be brighter and more saturated than movies, so the game mode’s picture and color settings were tuned for vibrancy. Judder and smear reduction means the picture stays crisp. Game mode also has a quick “rise time” between dark-to-light transitions.

THX is trying to carve out a space for itself in gaming technology, as it partnered with Razer last year to create the Kraken Ultimate headset with THX Spatial Audio. If upcoming consoles pair well with these TVs, then “THX Certified Game Mode” could become a label to look out for instead of just a niche curiosity.

In this article: Tcl, THX, 6-Series, THX Certified, game mode, 4K TV, 4K, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

View
Tesla is reportedly close to making a more affordable Model Y

Tesla is reportedly close to making a more affordable Model Y

View
Pixel 4a review: The best $350 phone

Pixel 4a review: The best $350 phone

View
Sony explains how PS4 accessories will work on PS5

Sony explains how PS4 accessories will work on PS5

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr