LG's 2021 TVs ship with Google Stadia and a game optimizer

Samsung isn’t the only big TV maker catering to gamers in 2021. LG has revealed that its 2021 TVs will include a Game Optimizer that fine-tunes the picture for consoles and PCs. The feature gives you quick access to tweaks you’d be likely to use, such as lag reduction and variable refresh rate, but also reflects LG’s focus on AI. You can not only enable AI-based game sound tuning, but even optimize the image for specific game genres — LG will adjust for a first-person shooter, role-playing game or even a real-time strategy title.

The TVs will also include more gaming-friendly apps. They’ll now include Google Stadia out of the box, making cloud gaming that much easier. They’ll also ship with the Twitch app — helpful if you’d rather watch an Among Us stream than a movie.