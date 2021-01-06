Samsung's 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs are powered by Mini-LEDs

Sure, MicroLED may be Samsung's most high-end TV technology right now, but the company hasn't forgotten about its mainstream QLED TVs. This year, Samsung is unveiling 8K and 4K Neo QLED sets at CES, which deliver better backlight and brightness performance thanks to Mini-LED technology. That's something we saw first on TCL's 8 series sets last year, and which is now on the more affordable 6 series TVs.

Based on my own experience with TCL's 8 series, Mini-LED sets have the potential to dramatically upgrade the picture quality of LCDs without costing as much as OLEDs. The technology lets TV makers shove in thousands of LED backlights, which ultimately leads to better black levels and brightness localization. It wasn't too long ago that many TVs only had a handful of LED backlights around the edges of sets, which led to spotty lighting and grey-like black levels. (That's one reason why many TV nerds preferred plasma sets a decade ago, as it didn't have any of LCD's issues.)