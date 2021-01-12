LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

You can get a decent 4K TV for around $400, but it takes a lot more cash before you can start looking at OLED TVs. It’s an issue that LG’s looking to solve with its new A1 series of OLED TVs, designed to cost a lot less than some of the fancier sets in its lineup. Forbes spotted the announcement, buried in the bombast of the company’s CES launch, describing a stripped-down TV that loses a number of nice-to-have features.

A quick look at the spec list and you’ll be able to see the things that LG has snipped compared to the rest of the lineup. There’s no 120Hz display, no variable refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1, which may cap the amount of bells-and-whistles you can get out of your next-generation console.