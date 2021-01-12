Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: LG

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG has removed a number of features you'll find on pricier sets.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
41m ago
Generic image of an LG OLED TV
LG

You can get a decent 4K TV for around $400, but it takes a lot more cash before you can start looking at OLED TVs. It’s an issue that LG’s looking to solve with its new A1 series of OLED TVs, designed to cost a lot less than some of the fancier sets in its lineup. Forbes spotted the announcement, buried in the bombast of the company’s CES launch, describing a stripped-down TV that loses a number of nice-to-have features.

A quick look at the spec list and you’ll be able to see the things that LG has snipped compared to the rest of the lineup. There’s no 120Hz display, no variable refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1, which may cap the amount of bells-and-whistles you can get out of your next-generation console. 

The A1 series is available in 48, 55, 65 and 77-inch versions, and come with a 50/60Hz panel, a trio of HDMI 2.0b ports and support for HGiG HDR gaming. More importantly, you’ll get support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and AirPlay 2.

Owners will also have access to eARC support for lossless sound transmission and webOS 6.0, running on an alpha 7 Gen4 processor. That means, if you’re a cinephile or otherwise have bought a TV to actually watch TV on, then you may not notice too many of the compromises. 

Unfortunately, LG neglected to offer up any sort of price for the TVs it announced at CES this year, so we’re not sure what “affordable” means in this context. Given the system is probably the most stripped-back OLED TV that LG has launched in the last two years, we’d hope it sells for a lot less than the BX’s $1,400 launch price. 

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

