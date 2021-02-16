LG slowly starts rolling out its 2021 OLED and LCD 4K TVs

Last month LG officially took the wraps off of its 2021 TV lineup during the virtual CES 2021 event, and now the company is announcing the beginning of their global rollout. That includes its new high-end LCD line of QNED 4K and 8K TVs that combine quantum dot tech with Mini LED backlighting, and an interesting set of OLED options for the new year.

At the high-end of its OLED TVs, the G1 series includes OLED evo panel technology that should have better brightness and whites than we've seen before, while its mainstream C1 line includes options that range from 48- to 83-inches in size. For many people though, the more interesting items are at the low-end, where B1 and A1 options could make OLED TVs available starting at lower prices than ever.

LG

We still don't have all the details about these cheaper sets, but every TV in its 2021 lineup including the A1 includes eARC and ALLM features, even if they don't have HDMI 2.1. We also have a picture of the A1 that we didn't get before (shown above), so if you're planning to buy one, make sure you have room for the wide spacing on its stand.

The first 2021 LG OLED and LCD TVs are rolling out this quarter, although where and when is still unannouned. The question of how much any of them will cost is still unanswered for US buyers, although LG has announced pricing on some models in Germany.

FlatpanelsHD points out that C1 and G1 models are set to roll out in April, with the A1 lineup shipping later. Pricing in Europe for a 55-inch C1 and G1 is set at €2000 and €2400, respectively. Those convert to $2,420 and $2,914, however US pricing will certainly be lower. What may be more notable is that the prices are €200 and €100 higher than where similar 2020 models started, although we will have to wait for an official MSRP to know what carries over when these models arrive in the US.