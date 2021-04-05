All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

May the 4th is here once again and that means a bunch of retailers have deals and discounts on Star Wars gadgets, toys and collectibles. While you're binging the new The Bad Batch series on Disney+ (or catching up on The Mandalorian), you can snag Star Wars toys, video games, LEGO sets and even Instant Pots for less. Here are the best May the 4th Star Wars Day deals we could find this year.

Star Wars Instant Pots

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma has a trio of Star Wars Instant Pots on sale for $60 each. You'll get the popular multi-cooker with an exterior design that nods to your favorite Star Wars characters. Unfortunately, The Child model doesn't have cute ears sticking out of it, but it does have the tiny being stamped across the body of the Instant Pot. We also like that these are all 6-quart machines — that gives you more than enough space to cook a meal for the whole family and have some leftovers, too.

Buy 6-qt The Child Instant Pot at Williams Sonoma - $60Buy 6-qt R2D2 Instant Pot at Williams Sonoma - $60Buy 6-qt Darth Vader Instant Pot at Williams Sonoma - $60

Otterbox The Mandalorian Echo Dot stand

Amazon

Otterbox just announced its updated version of The Mandalorian stand for the latest Echo Dot. This year's model looks similar to last year's, but now it has a rounded base to fit the 4th-gen, orb-like Dot. It's available to pre-order now and will be widely available in June. The same can be said for a bundle that gets you an Echo Dot, a Fire TV Stick 4K, the new Mandalorian stand plus a matching remote cover. Also for Star Wars Day, Otterbox knocked 15 percent off its Star Wars-themed cases and accessories.

Buy Mandalorian Echo Dot stand at Amazon - $25Buy Star Wars Echo Dot + Fire TV Stick 4K bundle at Amazon - $109Shop Otterbox sale

Polaroid Now i-Type Camera, Mandalorian Edition

Polaroid

Polaroid's Mandalorian version of its Now i-Type instant camera is 40 percent off today, bringing it down to $85. It's part of a larger one-day-only sale on Amazon that includes a bunch of Star Wars paraphernalia. Wrapped in show-specific colors, this camera has autofocus, a self-timer and double exposure. There's also Mandalorian-style film you can get to go with the camera that has characters and logos from the show on each photo frame.

Buy Polaroid Now i-Type Camera at Amazon - $85Shop Amazon's Star Wars Day sale

LEGO Star Wars sets

LEGO

While LEGO doesn't have any discounts for May the 4th, it did bring popular Star Wars sets back in stock and debuted a few new ones, too. The helmet collection expanded with the new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper sets, and you can grab the new Imperial Probe Droid set, which includes posable legs and a transparent pole to "suspend" it above its scene.

Shop LEGO Star Wars sets

GameStop Star Wars sale

EA/Respawn Entertainment

Through May 8, you can save a bunch on Star Wars games and gadgets at GameStop. Video games including Star Wars Squadrons and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are 50 percent off, and collectibles like the Millennium Falcon wireless charger are up to 15 percent off.

Shop Star Wars games at Game StopShop Star Wars collectables at GameStop

Garmin wearables

Garmin

Garmin Legacy Saga Series smartwatches are $100 off today and the Star Wars-themed vivofit jr. 2 tracker for kids is $20 off as well. Both the Darth Vader and Rey smartwatches have special color schemes and watch faces as well as character-themed details in fitness goal animations and more. You'll also get up to eight days of battery life on both devices.

Buy Darth Vader smartwatch at Garmin $300Buy Rey smartwatch at Garmin - $300Buy vivofit jr. 2 at Garmin - $50

