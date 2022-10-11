The best October Prime Day deals we could find

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Amazon is kicking off this year's holiday shopping season with its Prime Early Access Sale. This Prime Day "part two" of sorts is the second members-only sale event of the year that Amazon has had in 2022, and Prime subscribers will find thousands of items on sale at record-low prices. This is your opportunity to not only stock up on household essentials while they're discounted, but it's also a chance to pick up some holiday gifts for less. If you have tech like headphones, earbuds, laptops, streaming devices, gaming accessories or other electronics on your list, you'll find a bunch of them on sale during this event. We've collected the best tech deals for October Prime Day here so you don't have to go searching for them.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Billy Steele/Engadget

Sony's WH-1000XM5 have dropped to $348. We gave the headphones a score of 95 for their great sound, supreme comfort and 30-hour battery life.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro at $15 off and down to $235 for this October Prime Day. That's the best price we've seen since launch, and we gave them a score of 88 for their improved sound, excellent Transparency Mode and solid ANC.

Apple TV 4K

The latest Apple TV 4K has dropped to $109. While on the expensive side, it's a set-top box that Apple lovers will appreciate. We gave it a score of 90 for its speedy performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support and much improved Siri remote.

Google Pixel 6a

Sam Rutherford / Engadget

Amazon knocked $120 of Google's Pixel 6a for this event, bringing it down to a record low of $329. We gave the budget-friendly smartphone a score of 89 for its attractive design, great cameras and long battery life.

iPad

The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $269. We gave it a score of 86 for its improved performance, excellent battery life, better front-facing camera and increased base storage.

Roomba 694

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

The Roomba 694 is on sale for $199 right now, which is close to its record-low price. It earned a spot in our best budget robot vacuum guide for its strong cleaning power, slick design and easy-to-use mobile app. This deal is part of a larger iRobot sale for Prime Day that's worth checking out if you want more robo-vac options at solid prices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $410 off and down to $1,390. We gave the flagship foldable a score of 86 for its brighter main screen, sleeker hinge, updated cameras and much better battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is $200 off and down to $800. We gave it a score of 86 for its improved battery life, added hands-free applications and attractive design.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Billy Steele/Engadget

Google's Pixel Buds Pro are down to a new record low of $152 right now. We consider them to be the company's best earbuds yet, giving them a score of 87 for their deep, punchy bass, solid ANC and reliable touch controls.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT

Our current favorite budget headphones, Audio Technica's ATH-M20xBT, are on sale for only $59 right now. While they don't have ANC, they're quite comfortable, plus they have multi-device support and a 60-hour battery life.

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is on sale for $35, or a whopping 59 percent off its usual price. If you want a smart alarm clock, this is the smart display to get. We like its sharp 5-inch display, ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The higher-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35, which is $20 less than usual and a record low. On top of all of the features in the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max version also supports WiFi 6 and live picture-in-picture viewing.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $100, which is close to its record-low price. The updated model has 17 front lights, a sleeker design, an adjustable warm light, weeks of battery life and Audible support.

Beats Fit Pro

Billy Steele/Engadget

The Beats Fit Pro are 20 percent off and down to $160 for this sale. We gave them a score of 87 for their comfortable, water-resistant design, good sound quality and ANC and long battery life.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Billy Steele/Engadget

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones have dropped to $229, or $100 off their normal price. We gave them a score of 86 for their clear, balanced audio, improved ANC and long battery life.

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra's excellent Elite 3 earbuds have dropped to $50, or $30 off their normal rate. These already affordable buds earned a score of 88 from us for their impressive sound quality, good battery life, reliable touch controls and comfortable fit.

Google Nest Thermostat

Google

The Google Nest Thermostat is back on sale for $100 right now, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen. It's an Energy Star-certified device that intelligently monitors the temperature in your home and suggests ways you can save money on energy usage. You can also control it from your phone, changing your home's environment from anywhere at any time.

48-inch LG A1 OLED

LG's 48-inch A1 OLED smart TV is cheaper than ever at $645 for this sale. This is one of the company's more affordable OLED sets and it runs on LG's a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, Game Optimizer and voice controls with Alexa and the Google Assistant.

August WiFi smart lock

August's 4th-gen WiFi smart lock is down to $184 for this sale. We gave it a score of 80 when it first came out thanks to its minimalist design, easy installation and mandatory two-factor authentication setup.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

Samsung

Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 is cheaper than ever at $500 right now. It plays double duty as a monitor into which you can plug in your laptop and a smart TV with a built-in interface that gives you access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services. It also has a built-in smart home hub for connecting things like smart lights, switches and more.

Original Peloton Bike

Peloton

The original Peloton Bike is more than $200 off and down to $1,225 for Prime Day. It's a compact exercise bike with a built-in screen that lets you take a variety of cycling, strength, yoga and other classes with Peloton's digital membership. Also, one of the company's latest gadgets, the Peloton Guide, is on sale for $250, too.

Blink Mini

You can get two Blink Mini wired security cameras for only $30 for this October Prime Day. This camera needs to be plugged in, but we like its compact design, 1080p recording, motion alerts and two-way audio.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.