The best self-care gifts for 2024

Dyson products are expensive, but man are they worth it. I was really skeptical about spending $400 on the original Dyson Supersonic when it launched, since back then I was buying hair dryers from drugstores for $40. But a Dyson rep said the Supersonic would outlast every single cheaper version by multiple years and honestly, I’ve not had to buy a new one in the eight years since. The Supersonic was a crucial part of my haircare routine in that time… until I received a review unit of the Airstrait. It’s a wet-to-dry straightener that costs a whopping $500. And again, though I initially balked at the price, I’ve grown convinced it’s the best of its kind. I’ve tried multiple so-called wet-to-dry straighteners from drugstore brands and none of them have been able to smoothly tame my thick, long hair the way the Airstrait does.

The Dyson Airstrait has effectively replaced my hair dryer and flatiron, saving me hours of time in the process. It’s not as versatile a styling tool as a conventional flatiron or the company’s Corrale or Airwrap devices, but it reliably takes my hair from towel-dried (aka pretty wet) to sleek and completely dry in about 10 to 15 minutes. Compared to the half hour I used to have to spend standing around dealing with my forest of hair, that’s simply liberating. And since I usually prefer the straight look anyway, the fact that it can’t really curl hair doesn’t bother me. To be clear, you can use it to achieve some waves, but the vents blowing air out the bottom edge makes your hair fly everywhere.

Still, for your loved one who likes the sleek look and has been complaining about waiting for their hair to dry, the Airstrait is a no-brainer if you have the budget for it. — Cherlynn Low, Deputy Editor