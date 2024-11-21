Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best self-care gifts for 2024
Encourage them to take more time for themselves with these gifts.
Caring for yourself can be as simple as sitting down to do a breathing exercise or curling up under a weighted blanket. Or it can be getting a massage, going for a workout or dressing up for a fancy dinner. There are plenty of things you could get for someone that not only shows how much you care about them, but also remind them that it’s worthwhile to take time for themselves. And while there’s nothing wrong with an aromatherapy candle, it’s more fun to go beyond the obvious choices and look at what tech products could help your loved ones feel their best. Our picks include things like styling gadgets and grooming devices, but also less techy options like a hair turban and face masks.
It’s worth calling out that these beauty tech and personal care suggestions are highly personal, so it’s important that you take time to learn about your giftee’s preferences. What type of hair do they have? What are their skincare concerns? What aches and pains have they been feeling lately? Getting just a few more details from them can better inform your holiday shopping and improve your relationships, too.
Dyson products are expensive, but man are they worth it. I was really skeptical about spending $400 on the original Dyson Supersonic when it launched, since back then I was buying hair dryers from drugstores for $40. But a Dyson rep said the Supersonic would outlast every single cheaper version by multiple years and honestly, I’ve not had to buy a new one in the eight years since. The Supersonic was a crucial part of my haircare routine in that time… until I received a review unit of the Airstrait. It’s a wet-to-dry straightener that costs a whopping $500. And again, though I initially balked at the price, I’ve grown convinced it’s the best of its kind. I’ve tried multiple so-called wet-to-dry straighteners from drugstore brands and none of them have been able to smoothly tame my thick, long hair the way the Airstrait does.
The Dyson Airstrait has effectively replaced my hair dryer and flatiron, saving me hours of time in the process. It’s not as versatile a styling tool as a conventional flatiron or the company’s Corrale or Airwrap devices, but it reliably takes my hair from towel-dried (aka pretty wet) to sleek and completely dry in about 10 to 15 minutes. Compared to the half hour I used to have to spend standing around dealing with my forest of hair, that’s simply liberating. And since I usually prefer the straight look anyway, the fact that it can’t really curl hair doesn’t bother me. To be clear, you can use it to achieve some waves, but the vents blowing air out the bottom edge makes your hair fly everywhere.
Still, for your loved one who likes the sleek look and has been complaining about waiting for their hair to dry, the Airstrait is a no-brainer if you have the budget for it. — Cherlynn Low, Deputy Editor
You’ve probably seen the videos showcasing the visual spectacle that is curling your hair with the Dyson Airwrap. When it first launched, the whole thing seemed like magic. It sucks your strands towards it, and then spits them out perfectly curled with no apparent damage. There are plenty of products attempting to replicate this, with most of them starting to proliferate after the Airwrap’s launch. Since then, Dyson has already released an updated model that makes it easier to curl your tresses without having to switch out attachments just to get the wand to move in a different direction.
Again, since this is a Dyson product, it costs quite a lot of money. But every person I know that’s bought the Airwrap loves it, and people who don’t yet own one seem to covet it. If you have the funds to gift this, your loved one will be well-equipped to style their hair in gorgeous, perfectly crisp curls for all the events they attend. Forget using a flatiron or curling iron, which can burn you and are hard to use. The Dyson Airwrap is the styling tool du jour. — C.L.
If you’ve been anywhere near skincare TikTok in the last year then you’ve probably seen these collagen sheet masks from Biodance. And while I’m usually skeptical of anything #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, I can confirm that these luxe masks really do live up to the hype. Unlike most sheet masks, the Biodance masks are meant to be worn for a few hours or even overnight, but they don’t have that wet, almost slimy feel that so many other products have. Instead, they have a gel-like consistency that’s instantly refreshing and doesn't slip around on your face. The mask turns from white to clear once the product has fully absorbed — a trick that’s no doubt contributed to its viral success on TikTok — so you know exactly when to remove it.
Most importantly, though, these are the only sheet masks I’ve used where there is an instantly noticeable difference in my skin texture after using. My skin not only feels hydrated, but my whole face is somehow brighter and my pores actually look smaller. At $20 a pack, they are pricier than most masks, but the results are more than worth it. — Karissa Bell, Senior Reporter
Were you, like me, sold the lie that you’d stop getting pimples when you grew up? Yet here I am, age 39, and not a month goes by without a blemish or two appearing on my face. Starface’s Hydro Stars are a cheap and effective way to deal with them; if you feel a pimple coming in, you pop the star on and leave it overnight, and you’ll wake up to a less-noticeable and painful blemish in the morning. Despite their efficacy, they’re also pretty darn cheap, and their cute packaging — the even box includes a vanity mirror for application — makes them a great stocking stuffer. — Aaron Souppouris, Executive Editor
One of the best things about the proliferation of beauty tech is that it’s given rise to at-home devices that can sort of replicate salon treatments. According to Healthline, microdermabrasion is a minimally invasive procedure that “involves gently sanding away the thick outer layer of the skin” with an abrasive surface. In other words, it’s basically like sandpapering your face, but carefully. The benefits are supposed to include reducing the appearance of wrinkles and pigmentation, since it’s pretty much resurfacing your skin.
As someone with lots of pitted scars from acne, I’ve always thought about treatments like microdermabrasion and Fraxel laser resurfacing to help the texture of my face. But the latter would cost $1,000 and requires some recovery time — both resources that I don’t have an abundance of. The PMD I bought in 2019, though, was on sale for $159 and fit easily into my regular skincare routine. Over the years, I used it every winter and would notice an immediate improvement in my skin’s ability to absorb serums and other products. After an extended amount of time, the scarring on my temples feels less deep. I always make sure to hydrate and moisturize after each weekly session with my PMD, since it can leave my skin feeling tight.
All this is to say that if someone on your shopping list has been eyeing expensive dermatology treatments and might want to consider a lower effort option, the PMD would be a suitable gift. Skincare newbies might not appreciate something so technical or advanced, and for them you’d be better off buying something less involved, like a Glossier serum trio or Mediheal pads. — C.L.
I received a sample of the Aquis hair turban at an Amazon shopping event years ago, where it was described to me as a very popular product. Since then, I’ve bought two more myself for $20 each, and fully agree with the customer reviews that say this not only reduces drying time, but is reliable and easy to use. I put it on by bending over flipping my hair down in front of my face, putting the wider end of the turban at the nape of my neck, collecting all my tresses in the sock and twisting it up and tying the elastic band around the button at the back.
Even if your friend already has one of these, I know for a fact that having multiples of these is reassuring — the first time I walked into my best friend’s bathroom I saw three hanging on the back of her door. These are machine washable and last forever, plus they come in a larger size for those of us with thicker, longer hair. Like the Tangle Teezer I use after every shower, the Aquis hair turban is an essential part of my post-wash routine and will be a welcome addition to your long-haired friend’s too. — C.L.
Tech touches everything now and the beauty industry has built a better mousetrap with the latest dry-and-style machines available today. One of the simplest I’ve tried, yet most effective, is the Calista StyleDryer Pro. It’s a hairdryer and a brush in one, and it comes with two brush attachments that your recipient can swap between depending on their preference. Regardless of which is their favorite, both will make it easier to get a stellar blowout. Three temperature settings let them dial in exactly how hot (or cool) they need to go for the desired style, and the attachments are infused with Tourmaline to better distribute heat. In my testing, I found the StyleDryer Pro not only dried my hair more quickly than my separate, aging hair dryer and brush duo, but it also got my hair sleeker and smoother than I ever have been able to get it before. — V.P.
An at-home hair removal device is an incredibly personal gift, but if you know someone that’s had their eye on one of these or struggles with unwanted bodily hair, it could be very well-received. I have nothing against body hair, but every now and then I find myself follicularly frustrated. Hair traps dirt and odors and just generally makes me feel messy, and I have mostly relied on tweezing to get rid of unwanted strands. Compared to alternatives like waxing or threading, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) therapy is a relatively painless and somewhat permanent method that I’ve undergone professionally in the past. Being able to do so at home is both cheaper and more convenient. There are many handheld IPL devices out there, including models from Braun, Ulike and Philips, but I chose Nood because of its relatively low price. And, frankly, its Instagram ads finally got me.
It’s important to note that, due to the way it works, IPL is best for people who are fair-skinned and have dark hair, so if your giftee has light hair or a darker complexion, you should consider something else. I’ve been using my Nood for about 10 weeks as of mid-October, and I can finally say it does seem to work. A high-end machine for salon use is obviously going to be more effective than one that costs $200 that you use at home, so your loved one will need to be patient and consistent with their Nood use to see results. Like my experience with IPL treatments about a dozen years ago, regrowth tends to happen without regular touch ups, so even after the hair has mostly gone, your giftee will still need to flash their areas every once in a while. Compared to having to endure hot wax, ingrown hairs or other skin irritation, though, that might be a small tradeoff. — C.L.
Self care takes all forms, whether it’s meditation or some devotion to tired muscles. One of my favorite things to treat myself to is a massage, and a gift card to an hour-long session is not only a way to pamper your friend, but also a handy last-minute gift. I recommend looking for a service provider in your giftee’s area, since you don’t want to make them travel too far out. I’m a Massage Envy subscriber myself, and I like that the company offers a variety of services including facials and sports massage. But though it’s a fairly well established chain, there are still places where it might not have an outlet. Plus, while I’m happy with the staff and level of care provided at the branch I visit, I can’t vouch for every Massage Envy location, so it’s also a good idea to check out some reviews before buying your gift. — C.L.
