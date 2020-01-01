Big tech antitrust hearing with Apple and Google rescheduled to July 29th

The House Judiciary Committee’s big tech antitrust hearing has a new date after a delay to honor the late Rep. John Lewis. In the wake of an Axios report, the committee has confirmed that the hearing has been rescheduled to July 29th at 12PM Eastern. You’ll likely still find a livestream of the hearing on the committee’s YouTube channel, although it hadn’t been updated to reflect the new date as of this writing.

The hearing will have the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook testify on their companies’ claimed dominance in online spaces. It’s the first time all four executives will testify in one hearing (albeit virtually due to the pandemic), and it will be Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ first time testifying in Congress.