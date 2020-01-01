Latest in Gear

Image credit: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Big tech antitrust hearing with Apple and Google rescheduled to July 29th

You won't have to wait long to hear CEOs speak.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: At a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifying, policy attorney Ian Madrigal is also Monopoly Man who photo bombs high profile congressional hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday December 11, 2018. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee’s big tech antitrust hearing has a new date after a delay to honor the late Rep. John Lewis. In the wake of an Axios report, the committee has confirmed that the hearing has been rescheduled to July 29th at 12PM Eastern. You’ll likely still find a livestream of the hearing on the committee’s YouTube channel, although it hadn’t been updated to reflect the new date as of this writing.

The hearing will have the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook testify on their companies’ claimed dominance in online spaces. It’s the first time all four executives will testify in one hearing (albeit virtually due to the pandemic), and it will be Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ first time testifying in Congress.

The company leaders won’t necessarily provide major revelations. As you may have seen with Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony in 2018, the companies are unlikely to change their message in a significant way. In this case, they’re likely to reject concerns that they hold too much power over certain aspects of the internet and their platforms. Even so, the committee could find the testimony useful for determining the outcome of its investigation.

In this article: Congress, House of Representatives, antitrust, Government, politics, Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, news, gear
