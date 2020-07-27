The big tech antitrust hearing with Google and Apple has been delayed

The House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee has postponed the July 27th hearing that would have seen the CEOs of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google testify before Congress. In a notice posted online, the panel did not provide a reason for the delay, nor did it say when the event will eventually take place. However, the likely cause for the postponement is the memorial that will take place at 2PM ET on Monday to honor recently deceased Congressman John Lewis. The online hearing was scheduled to start at 12PM ET.

Provided none of the executives withdraw from the rescheduled hearing, it will be the first time Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai will all testify before Congress together. The hearing will tackle the ongoing investigation the Antitrust Subcommittee launched to determine whether the four tech giants are stifling competition.