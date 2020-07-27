Latest in Gear

Image credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images

The big tech antitrust hearing with Google and Apple has been delayed

No word yet on when it will take place.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
34m ago
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: At a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifying, policy attorney Ian Madrigal is also Monopoly Man who photo bombs high profile congressional hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday December 11, 2018. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post via Getty Images

The House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee has postponed the July 27th hearing that would have seen the CEOs of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google testify before Congress. In a notice posted online, the panel did not provide a reason for the delay, nor did it say when the event will eventually take place. However, the likely cause for the postponement is the memorial that will take place at 2PM ET on Monday to honor recently deceased Congressman John Lewis. The online hearing was scheduled to start at 12PM ET.

Provided none of the executives withdraw from the rescheduled hearing, it will be the first time Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai will all testify before Congress together. The hearing will tackle the ongoing investigation the Antitrust Subcommittee launched to determine whether the four tech giants are stifling competition.

In this article: Amazon, Google, Facebook, Apple, politics, antirust, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
