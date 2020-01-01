Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon CEOs to testify before Congress on July 27th

A few days ago, it was revealed that tech’s biggest CEOs had agreed to testify at a House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee hearing in late July. Now, the committee has an exact schedule for the event: It has announced that the hearing will take place on July 27th at 12PM ET and will be livestreamed through its official YouTube account. The committee has also reconfirmed that Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai will testify.

It will be the first time all four executives will be testifying in Congress together. However, they might not be all in the same place as everyone involved in the hearing are allowed to appear virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Committee says it will announce more details about the hearing’s format, probably including a list of who’s appearing in person and who’s attending virtually, at a later date.