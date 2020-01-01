Latest in Gear

Image credit: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Tech's biggest CEOs agree to appear at House antitrust hearing

The CEOs of Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook will testify in July, according to Kara Swisher.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
40m ago
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during a special event on September 10, 2019 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's Cupertino, California campus. Apple unveiled several new products including an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and seventh-generation iPad. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai have all reportedly agreed to testify at a House antitrust hearing in late July. According to Kara Swisher (The New York Times, Recode), Rep. David Cicilline told her in an interview that the CEOs of the biggest tech companies in the world will appear in front of the Judiciary Committee. A spokesperson for the committee has also confirmed their attendance to CNBC.

If you’ll recall, the House has launched an investigation into the companies amid concerns that the tech giants are suppressing competition. Based on a previous Politico report, Cook was the last one to confirm his attendance. If Cook had declined to attend, the other executives would’ve probably declined, as well: Google’s parent company Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon only agreed to make their CEOs available to testify if all four chiefs can make it to the hearing, the publication wrote.

As Axios noted, the hearing will give lawmakers a chance to question the executives before they release the results of their year-long probe and before they recommend any potential changes to the antitrust law. It’s the first time all four executives are testifying in Congress with each other, though they may not be physically together in one place due to the pandemic. Axios sources said that the CEOs will appear at the hearing virtually, possibly in the last week of July.

In this article: Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, news, gear
