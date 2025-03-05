Apple is now fighting the UK over its demand for backdoor access to iCloud accounts

Apple has issued a legal challenge against the British government over a demand to create a backdoor for encrypted iCloud accounts, as reported by Financial Times . The company has filed a complaint in the hopes to reverse the order. The iPhone maker made its appeal to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), which is an independent judicial body.

This comes after a leak revealed the order from the UK government, which tasked Apple with building the aforementioned backdoor for iCloud encrypted backups . This was an attempt by the government to try to force the company to make data available to law enforcement. Apple didn't acquiesce. Instead, the iPhone maker announced that it would end national access to the strongly encrypted version of iCloud storage, also known as Advanced Data Protection .

The 2016 Investigatory Powers Act is what allows UK authorities to demand access to encrypted accounts in this way, but it's believed that this is the first time it has faced a legal challenge. The IPT has accepted Apple's case and will consider whether the UK's demands were lawful.

The case could be heard as soon as this month. It remains unclear if the hearing will be open to the public, as the UK government is likely to argue that the case should be restricted on the grounds of national security.

Apple hasn't commented on its legal action against the UK government, merely pointing to a statement it made last month . This statement read, in part, that "we have never built a back door or master key to any of our products or services and we never will."

UK security minister Dan Jarvis has defended the demand for access to encrypted accounts on a case-by-case basis, saying that "the Investigatory Powers Act contains robust safeguards and independent oversight to protect privacy and ensure that data is obtained only on an exceptional basis, and only when it is necessary and proportionate to do so."

The original request would have allowed UK law enforcement access to an encrypted iCloud account after obtaining a warrant that was approved by a judge. It's worth noting that not even Apple has access to this data.