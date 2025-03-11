Comcast rolls out its free annual Xfinity internet speed boosts

Comcast boosts its Xfinity internet speeds at no extra cost for many users each year, and the company is now rolling out the 2025 upgrades. Many subscribers will have double the upload speeds they previously had, and others will see a 50 percent jump.

While it's nice to see Comcast upgrading the upload speeds, fiber internet typically allows for matching downloads and uploads. Google Fiber and Verizon Fios, for instance, offer symmetrical (or near-symmetrical) speeds.

Comcast's download speeds are also going up on most tiers. The top Gigabit x2 plan got a 100Mbps download speed boost to 2.1Gbps, but the download speed remains the same at 300Mbps.

The company says more than 20 million customers are getting a free upgrade as part of this rollout. It's aiming to offer 2Gbps service to more than 50 million homes and businesses by the end of this year.

Alongside the speed upgrades, new and existing Xfinity internet customers can snag a freebie. Those who subscribe to a plan with 400 Mbps or faster speeds can get a line of unlimited Xfinity Mobile at no extra cost for one year.

Here's a breakdown of the speed boosts: