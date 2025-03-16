Director of rural broadband program exits with a warning about shift to ‘worse’ satellite internet

Evan Feinman, who directed the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program meant to bring high-speed internet access to rural areas, exited the role on Friday after he was not reappointed for a new term, according to ProPublica's Craig Silverman. In an email sent to staffers, which Silverman shared screenshots of on Bluesky, Feinman warned against changes proposed by the new administration that could "benefit technology that delivers slower speeds at higher costs to the household paying the bill" in order to line Elon Musk's pockets.

BEAD was established in 2021, and the new Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick recently announced that the Commerce Department would be overhauling the program, which he said has "not connected a single person to the internet" due to the previous administration's handling of it. In a statement, Lutnick called for a "tech-neutral stance," which would do away with the preference for faster fiber connections and open the door for a shift toward satellite internet like that offered by Elon Musk's Starlink. Lutnick also slammed "woke mandates, favoritism towards certain technologies, and burdensome regulations."

In the email shared on Sunday, Feinman urged colleagues to speak up in favor of removing "needless requirements," but warned against a shift away from fiber. The bottom line is, he wrote: