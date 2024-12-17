Elon Musk, SpaceX reportedly under federal review for undisclosed meetings with foreign leaders

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Elon Musk and SpaceX are under three federal reviews from three different US military departments for allegedly failing to comply with reporting protocols. The New York Times reported that Musk and his private aerospace company have repeatedly disregarded requirements to disclose trips and meetings with foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The three reviews of Musk and SpaceX's suspected activity were opened by the Defense Department's Office of Inspector General, the Air Force and the Pentagon's Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. The Air Force also reportedly denied Musk's request for high-level security access because of concerns over potential security risks if he were allowed to handle certain pieces of classified information.

Some SpaceX workers with knowledge of the reviews expressed their concerns to the Times about Musk's ability to handle sensitive data when he posts openly about meetings on his X account. He already has top-security clearance at SpaceX that allows him to view certain pieces of classified material such as information on the US' advanced military technology. Musk is required to disclose certain details about his personal life and travel habits to the Defense Department but some employees allege that he and his company have failed to meet those requirements as far back as 2021.

Sources also told the newspaper that Musk allegedly failed to provide department officials with his full itinerary including meetings with foreign leaders. He also may not have provided reports on his personal and prescription drug use as part of his vetting procedure even though he smoked marijuana with Joe Rogan on his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and talked about microdosing ketamine on his X page. and with former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

America isn't the only country concerned about Musk's ability to keep a lid on classified information. Nine other countries "including in Europe and the Middle East," raised security concerns about Musk sitting in meetings with US defense officers over the past three years, according to The New York Times. Employees who were concerned about the lax reactions to these vetting requirements failed to report the behavior out of fear of losing their jobs.