FCC launches a formal inquiry into why broadband data caps are terrible
Once more into the breach...
The Federal Communications Commission that it will open a renewed investigation into broadband data caps and how they impact both consumer experience and company competition. The FCC is soliciting from consumers about their experiences with capped broadband service. The agency also opened a formal to collect public comment that will further inform its actions around broadband data caps.
"Restricting consumers' data can cut off small businesses from their customers, slap fees on low-income families and prevent people with disabilities from using the tools they rely on to communicate," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. "As the nation’s leading agency on communications, it’s our duty to dig deeper into these practices and make sure that consumers are put first."
This topic has been a hot one of late, and the FCC launched another about the practice of capping Internet access last year. In April 2024, the agency successfully required that ISPs offer clear on their service plans, detailing additional fees, discounts, and upload and download speeds. Data caps could also come under additional fire as the FCC attempts to , which classify broadband as an essential service. Returning net neutrality has not been a simple journey, however, as the agency faces from broadband providers.