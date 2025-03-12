Google asks Utah’s governor to veto the state's app store age verification bill

Google is pushing back on a bill that would make Utah the first state in the US to have a law requiring app stores to conduct age verification of their users. The company has formally requested the state's governor to veto the bill, passed by the state legislature last week, as it urges states to consider a different approach to app safety.

In a blog post from Google public policy director Kareem Ghanem, the company said the Utah law poses "real privacy and safety risks" and that states shouldn't rush to pass laws "pushed by Meta" and other social media companies. Instead, Ghanethe says that Google has proposed an "alternative legislative framework" that would allow the developers of potentially "risky" apps to request "age signals" from app store owners like Google.

The statement is the first time Google has publicly opposed the bill, which would make Apple and Google responsible for age verification and parental permission features for children under 18. A spokesperson also confirmed that the company requested that Utah Governor Spencer Cox veto the bill. Cox has previously signed off on laws that imposed age verification and parental permission requirements on social media companies, though the measures were revised and later blocked by a judge. A spokesperson for Cox didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

While it's not surprising that Google is opposing the law and others like it (there are at least eight other states considering similar measures), it's notable that the company is proposing its own parameters for a law that would take into account what kind of content is available in a given app, which would place more of a burden on social media companies.

Ghanem argues that not all apps should be subject to age verification. "This level of data sharing isn't necessary — a weather app doesn't need to know if a user is a kid," he writes. "By contrast, a social media app does need to make significant decisions about age-appropriate content and features." He also argues that app store safety proposals should come with a ban on all personalized ads to anyone under 18, pointedly noting that "other companies" should follow Google's lead on the issue.

Google obviously has a vested interest in not being responsible for age verification of its users, which would impose significant logistical and legal risks for the company. But many other privacy and digital rights groups have also opposed age verification laws.