Skype phases out credits and phone numbers

Microsoft has cut two of Skype's central premium features: credit and custom phone numbers. Instead of credits, the company is now pushing subscriptions — priced regionally and globally, depending on your needs. As for using a phone number other than your cell's, there's no longer an alternative on the platform.

The first wind of the change came from a volunteer moderator replying in Microsoft's Skype forums to a user who wanted to know why they couldn't buy new credits. "We have just received new information from Microsoft," said Skype moderator Ruwim. B, who rocked a sweet Yoda profile pic. "Skype has stopped purchase of Skype Credit for all users. The only option available now are monthly calling subscriptions."

When another user chimed in to ask for confirmation that this meant there was no way on the entire platform to send SMS messages once you're out of credits, the moderator wrote, "Unless they decide to add an ongoing SMS texting subscription, you will no longer be able to send outbound SMS texts from Skype."

Screenshot by Will Shanklin for Engadget

Microsoft confirmed the changes in a statement to TechCrunch, saying the company "continuously evaluate(s) product strategy based on customer usage and needs." The spokesperson clarified that existing Skype numbers will still work and existing credit can still be used, but once you're out of credits, that's it. You can now only buy a subscription instead of credits, and you'll have to seek out other platforms offering a virtual phone number you can answer over VoIP.

Skype-to-Skype calls have always been free on the platform — and still are. If that's all you use the service for, nothing should change. When calling out to landlines or supported mobile numbers (with remaining credits or a subscription), you can still use the service's Caller ID feature, which displays your real cell number to the receiving party. So, axing Skype Number only affects you if you want to call or message non-Skype lines or if you want to display a custom number (like one with an area code local to the country you're calling) when doing so.

The product sits alongside Google Voice as a service that once seemed primed to take on the new mobile world but instead settled into niche status. As alternatives like Zoom, FaceTime and WhatsApp rose to capture the bulk of the pandemic-era demand for internet calling and messaging, the Microsoft-owned Skype played second fiddle even within the company. Microsoft invested a lot more in promoting its preferred calling platform, Teams.

You may have noticed that Microsoft doesn't advertise Skype as it did in the first few years after buying the company for $8.5 billion in 2011. It no longer makes a habit of touting Skype's user base in earnings calls (or anywhere else). As TechCrunch notes, the last mention was in a blog post from last year that said, "More than 36 million people use Skype daily to connect through phone calls and chats across borders and around the world."

It isn't clear whether those numbers are still current, and we also don't know how many relied on the premium features that have gone away. Regardless, we can assume there's still a healthy chunk of folks around the world relying on the platform's paid features to at least some degree. Those using anything but free Skype-to-Skype calls are now left to weigh a subscription's cost or shop around.