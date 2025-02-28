Skype will take its final curtain (and video) call May 5

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Microsoft is officially getting rid of Skype as of May 5 and encouraging its users to pick Teams once and for all. In its announcement, the company stated that the move will allow it to "streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs."

Microsoft is also far from subtle in its push for Teams and included step-by-step instructions for migrating over. All users need to do is log in with their Skype credentials and their chats and contacts should appear. Teams and Skype users will be able to communicate with each other until the latter shuts down. Microsoft also published an entire YouTube video illustrating how to transition user data. However, anyone who doesn't want to move to Teams can choose to export all of their data and history before May 5.

The news is hardly surprising given recent moves such as removing credits and phone numbers from Skype in favor of subscriptions. XDA initially reported the possibility of Skype shutting down, with a Skype for Windows code preview reading, "Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and chats in Teams." New users won't be able to access paid Skype features, while current subscribers can use credits and their plan through the end of their renewal period.

Skype launched over two decades ago in 2003. Microsoft acquired Skype for $8.5 billion in 2011 — right around the time myself and everyone I knew was desperately searching for a strong enough Wi-Fi connection in their home to talk with friends (yes, really tough situation here) and before video chats became the norm at work.

While Skype doesn't really have much to differentiate it in a world filled with the likes of Zoom, FaceTime and, yes, Teams, it's still hard to say goodbye to a service that provided such excitement and connection. Skype felt like a new era of communication and it will be missed.