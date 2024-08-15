T-Mobile fined $60 million for failing to stop data breaches

T-Mobile has been fined $60 million for failing to both report and stop data breaches, as indicated by Bloomberg . The hefty fine was levied by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) and represents the largest such financial penalty the organization has ever issued. T-Mobile is owned by Deutsche Telekom, a company based in Germany, which is why CFIUS got involved.

These penalties have their origins in the terms of a 2020 deal in which T-Mobile purchased Sprint. CFIUS put some conditions on the purchase, including some related to protecting consumer data. The Committee found that T-Mobile didn’t comply with these conditions by failing to secure data and then by failing to report unauthorized access to this data, as reported by Reuters .

The data breaches occurred in 2020 and 2021. T-Mobile has blamed the breaches on technical issues that occurred during its post-merger integration with Sprint. The company says that the breaches targeted “information shared from a small number of law enforcement information requests."

It also says that the data stayed within the law enforcement community, even after the breaches. T-Mobile claims that the breaches were reported “in a timely manner” and that they were “quickly addressed.”

CFIUS has been getting more aggressive in recent months with regard to fines and affiliated penalties. It issued six large penalties in the past year or so, though none get close to the $60 million fine T-Mobile was just hit with. This is approximately three times the number of penalties it has issued during any other similar timeframe throughout its existence, from 1975 until 2022.

“The $60 million penalty announcement highlights the committee’s commitment to ramping up CFIUS enforcement by holding companies accountable when they fail to comply with their obligations,” a US official told Reuters.