The FCC will review the broadband industry’s lousy customer support

The FCC has fixed its watchful eye on the often lousy customer service we get from telecom providers. The agency said on Wednesday it’s opening a formal proceeding to review the customer support from cable, broadband, satellite TV and home voice service providers.

The review will cover customers' friction points when contacting telecom industry providers. These include hard-to-cancel subscriptions, getting stuck in “doom loops” when trying to reach a human, sneaky automatic renewals and shoddy accessibility options for folks with disabilities.

“We can and should expect consistent, transparent, and helpful customer service from the communications companies that provide so many services that are so vital in our day-to-day lives,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wrote in a press release announcing the inquiry. “No one should get stuck in a doom loop trying to cancel a subscription or just get a human being to help resolve their service problems.”

The FCC wants to simplify customer cancelation options, requiring providers to offer more choices and transparent disclosures at the point of sale and on bills. In addition, it hopes to mandate explicit customer consent before automatically renewing services and helping customers get easier access to live reps without bouncing through endless phone trees. It also aims to improve the accessibility of customer service resources for people with disabilities.

Other finer points on the agenda include extending current regulations for cable operator installation, outage and service call rules to include satellite TV, voice and broadband services. Finally, it wants “current cable operator customer service requirements to reflect marketplace and technology changes.”

The Commission adopted the Notice of Inquiry with a 3-2 vote “with the majority highlighting the importance of customer support.” For starters, the FCC will build a public record of where these customer service points stand today and what specific regulations it could adopt to make things smoother for families and businesses.

The inquiry is part of a larger effort to crack down on everyday headaches that waste time and money. Earlier this month, the FCC launched an inquiry into the broadband industry’s nonsensical, profit-grabbing data caps. This summer, Verizon paid a $1 million fine to settle an investigation into a 2022 outage that prevented hundreds of emergency calls from going through. Meanwhile, the FTC recently ratified its “click-to-cancel” rule, making ending subscriptions easier.