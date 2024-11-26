Uber's latest gig economy play is offering out coders for hire

Bloomberg reports that Uber has started farming out independent contractors for data-labeling services as well as coders-for-hire.

Uber describes its new Scaled Solutions division as a platform of "analysts, testers and independent data operators," according to the company's website . Scaled Solutions began life as an internal team, handling "large-scale annotation tasks" for Uber's other services. Now it's been expanded to provide coders and data labelers for outside companies like Pokémon Go developer Niantic Inc. and the self-driving trucking software firm Aurora Innovations. Aurora acquired Uber's self-driving Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) unit in 2020 and Uber is one of Aurora's investors.

Uber started recruiting workers this month for its Scaled Solutions division from India, the US, Canada, Poland and Nicaragua. Scaled Solutions also posted some corporate openings for positions in San Francisco, New York and Chicago. According to an onboarding FAQ reviewed by Bloomberg, contractor pay is distributed monthly and totals are based on the tasks that contractors complete. The company did not reveal any specific rates to Bloomberg for its new crop of freelance employees.