Uber is selling its self-driving unit to autonomous vehicle startup Aurora

As expected, Uber is selling off its self-driving unit. On Monday, the company confirmed the sale of its Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) to Aurora Innovation, one of its now previous competitors in the autonomous vehicle space. As part of the deal, Uber will invest $400 million in Aurora, with CEO Dara Khosrowshahi joining the startup’s board of directors. Effectively, Uber is paying Aurora to take the division off its hands. In the near term, the startup will put ATG’s expertise to use on a self-driving truck it’s working on. Robot taxis will come later, with Uber licensing the tech from Aurora.

“With the addition of ATG, Aurora will have an incredibly strong team and technology, a clear path to several markets, and the resources to deliver,” Chris Urmson, the CEO of Aurora, said. “Simply put, Aurora will be the company best positioned to deliver the self-driving products necessary to make transportation and logistics safer, more accessible, and less expensive.”