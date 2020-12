Uber is in advanced talks with Joby Aviation to sell its flying taxi division, Axios reports. An Uber spokesperson declined to comment to Engadget on the possible deal for Uber Elevate. However, the sale could be confirmed within the next few weeks.

Joby Aviation previously agreed to partner with Uber on air taxi services. Elevate previously ran a helicopter service in New York City, but Uber put that on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.