Uber's expanded rewards program offers Apple Music and HBO Max perks

Uber’s rewards program is becoming much more flexible than it was back in 2018. The ride- and food-ordering company has overhauled the program to not only let you redeem more often, but choose from a larger pool of options. To start, you no longer have to wait to earn exactly 500 points to claim a perk — you just need enough points to redeem a given reward. You also have six months to redeem a reward instead of the previous 28 days.
You’ll have many more rewards to consider, too. The program now offers 30-plus rewards ranging from 100 points to 8,000 points, including from partners. You can use 500 points for four months of free Apple Music (sorry Spotify fans), burn 1,000 points for 30 days of HBO Max, or get a free month of Rosetta Stone language learning for 1,250 points.You can donate to groups like Operation HOPE, Eat Okra and World Central Kitchen for 200 points each, or claim a free Starbucks coffee through Uber Eats at 250 points.