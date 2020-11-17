Uber's expanded rewards program offers Apple Music and HBO Max perks

Uber’s in-house offerings are more varied, too. Riders can use 250 points to get 10 percent off their next trip, score a free UberX trip for 2,000 points or get four free trips for that previously mentioned 8,000 points. With Uber Eats, the discounts range from 40 percent off a pickup order (500 points) all the way to 50 percent off every order in a month (8,000 points).

The expanded offerings apply to people at any tier of the program and should roll out across the US in the “next few months.”

The company described the changes as its “way of saying thanks” as people keep using its services despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also a way to help those services stay afloat, though. Uber was quick to admit that its ridesharing business is still struggling, even as Uber Eats thrives. Wider rewards won’t get you to hail rides like you did in the Before Times, but they might encourage you to hail cars more often for those essential grocery runs.