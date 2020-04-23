Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Apple Music is available on Samsung Smart TVs

You won't need an Apple TV box.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
18m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Apple Music on Samsung Smart TV
Samsung

Sponsored Links

You no longer need an Apple TV box to play Apple Music on the big screen in your living room. As of today, Apple Music is available on 2018 and newer Samsung Smart TVs — the first time it’s been available from a TV maker, or any TV-bound media player for that matter. You’ll have access to the same features you’d find on other devices, including Beats 1 radio and music videos. The interface will also be very, very familiar if you’ve used the Apple TV version.

The service has been on a wide variety of non-Apple platforms for a while, including Android and Alexa-powered smart speakers. This is relatively uncharted territory, however. Apple Music integration has been an incentive to buy an Apple TV if you’re already invested in the company’s ecosystem, and now you might not need any external device to start listening on your TV.

As with the Apple TV+ app, the strategy is quite clear. Apple is focusing more of its attention on services as hardware becomes less of a guaranteed money-maker, and that means offering those services in more places. A launch on Samsung sets may not do much on its own to help Apple Music catch up with Spotify, but it’s an obvious step toward making the subscription offering that much more ubiquitous.

In this article: Apple, Apple Music, Samsung, Smart TV, streaming, music, internet, Services, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
Ford's electric Mustang dragster delivers over 1,400 horsepower

Ford's electric Mustang dragster delivers over 1,400 horsepower

View
Bloomberg: Apple plans first ARM-powered Macs in 2021

Bloomberg: Apple plans first ARM-powered Macs in 2021

View
DJI's Mavic Air 2 will reportedly cost $799

DJI's Mavic Air 2 will reportedly cost $799

View
Apple iPhone SE review (2020): Great phone, even better price

Apple iPhone SE review (2020): Great phone, even better price

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr